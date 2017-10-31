FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World Football
October 31, 2017 / 2:05 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30    
Tigre                 1 Rosario Central   1  
Defensa y Justicia    1 Olimpo            1  
Sunday, October 29    
Independiente         1 Patronato         1  
Boca Juniors          4 Belgrano          0  
Gimnasia-La Plata     4 Velez Sarsfield   0  
Newell's Old Boys     2 Chacarita Juniors 1  
Temperley             0 San Lorenzo       2  
Saturday, October 28  
Talleres              4 River Plate       0  
Atletico Tucuman      3 Racing Club       1  
Huracan               4 Lanus             0  
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Estudiantes       0  
Union                 2 Godoy Cruz        0  
Friday, October 27    
Argentinos Juniors    3 Arsenal           2  
Banfield              1 Colon (Santa Fe)  1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          7 7 0 0 19 1  21  
2  San Lorenzo           7 4 3 0 10 3  15  
3  Talleres              7 4 2 1 12 4  14  
4  Huracan               7 4 2 1 11 4  14  
5  Union                 7 4 2 1 10 4  14  
-------------------------
6  Colon (Santa Fe)      7 3 4 0 8  3  13  
7  Argentinos Juniors    7 4 1 2 12 8  13  
8  San Martin (San Juan) 7 4 1 2 8  5  13  
9  River Plate           7 3 3 1 11 10 12  
10 Lanus                 7 4 0 3 9  12 12  
11 Banfield              7 3 2 2 11 8  11  
-------------------------
12 Independiente         7 3 2 2 8  6  11  
13 Godoy Cruz            7 3 1 3 8  9  10  
13 Patronato             7 3 1 3 8  9  10  
15 Velez Sarsfield       7 3 1 3 6  9  10  
16 Atletico Tucuman      7 2 3 2 9  9  9   
17 Belgrano              7 2 3 2 4  7  9   
18 Estudiantes           7 2 2 3 7  7  8   
19 Newell's Old Boys     7 2 2 3 5  5  8   
20 Racing Club           7 2 2 3 7  8  8   
21 Gimnasia-La Plata     7 2 1 4 11 14 7   
22 Defensa y Justicia    7 1 3 3 9  14 6   
23 Tigre                 7 0 4 3 4  10 4   
24 Rosario Central       7 0 4 3 5  13 4   
25 Temperley             7 1 1 5 3  13 4   
26 Arsenal               7 1 0 6 5  10 3   
27 Chacarita Juniors     7 0 2 5 4  9  2   
28 Olimpo                7 0 2 5 2  12 2   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana

