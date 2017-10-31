Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Tigre 1 Rosario Central 1 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 1 Sunday, October 29 Independiente 1 Patronato 1 Boca Juniors 4 Belgrano 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 Velez Sarsfield 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Chacarita Juniors 1 Temperley 0 San Lorenzo 2 Saturday, October 28 Talleres 4 River Plate 0 Atletico Tucuman 3 Racing Club 1 Huracan 4 Lanus 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Estudiantes 0 Union 2 Godoy Cruz 0 Friday, October 27 Argentinos Juniors 3 Arsenal 2 Banfield 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 7 7 0 0 19 1 21 2 San Lorenzo 7 4 3 0 10 3 15 3 Talleres 7 4 2 1 12 4 14 4 Huracan 7 4 2 1 11 4 14 5 Union 7 4 2 1 10 4 14 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 7 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 12 8 13 8 San Martin (San Juan) 7 4 1 2 8 5 13 9 River Plate 7 3 3 1 11 10 12 10 Lanus 7 4 0 3 9 12 12 11 Banfield 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 ------------------------- 12 Independiente 7 3 2 2 8 6 11 13 Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 13 Patronato 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 15 Velez Sarsfield 7 3 1 3 6 9 10 16 Atletico Tucuman 7 2 3 2 9 9 9 17 Belgrano 7 2 3 2 4 7 9 18 Estudiantes 7 2 2 3 7 7 8 19 Newell's Old Boys 7 2 2 3 5 5 8 20 Racing Club 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 21 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 2 1 4 11 14 7 22 Defensa y Justicia 7 1 3 3 9 14 6 23 Tigre 7 0 4 3 4 10 4 24 Rosario Central 7 0 4 3 5 13 4 25 Temperley 7 1 1 5 3 13 4 26 Arsenal 7 1 0 6 5 10 3 27 Chacarita Juniors 7 0 2 5 4 9 2 28 Olimpo 7 0 2 5 2 12 2 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana