#World Football
September 18, 2017 / 1:02 AM / a month ago

Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17  
San Martin (San Juan) 1 River Plate       3  
Atletico Tucuman      1 Chacarita Juniors 1  
Banfield              1 Racing Club       0  
Boca Juniors          4 Godoy Cruz        1  
Talleres              0 Velez Sarsfield   0  
Saturday, September 16
Independiente         0 Lanus             1  
Argentinos Juniors    1 Belgrano          2  
Defensa y Justicia    1 Union             3  
Newell's Old Boys     2 Olimpo            0  
San Lorenzo           1 Arsenal           0  
Friday, September 15  
Colon (Santa Fe)      0 Estudiantes       0  
Tigre                 1 Patronato         3  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          3 3 0 0 8 1 9   
2  River Plate           3 3 0 0 7 2 9   
3  Velez Sarsfield       3 2 1 0 5 0 7   
4  Union                 3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
5  Patronato             3 2 0 1 5 4 6   
-------------------------
6  Belgrano              3 2 0 1 4 3 6   
7  Banfield              3 2 0 1 4 4 6   
8  Colon (Santa Fe)      3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
8  San Lorenzo           3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
10 Talleres              3 1 1 1 6 4 4   
11 Racing Club           3 1 1 1 5 3 4   
-------------------------
12 Independiente         3 1 1 1 4 3 4   
13 Newell's Old Boys     3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
14 Estudiantes           3 1 1 1 2 2 4   
15 Defensa y Justicia    3 1 1 1 6 7 4   
16 Atletico Tucuman      3 1 1 1 3 4 4   
17 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
18 Huracan               2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
19 Godoy Cruz            3 1 0 2 4 7 3   
20 Lanus                 3 1 0 2 3 6 3   
21 Chacarita Juniors     2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
22 Rosario Central       2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
23 Gimnasia-La Plata     2 0 1 1 4 5 1   
24 Tigre                 3 0 1 2 2 7 1   
25 Olimpo                3 0 1 2 1 6 1   
26 Argentinos Juniors    2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
27 Arsenal               3 0 0 3 1 4 0   
28 Temperley             2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Monday, September 18 
Gimnasia-La Plata    v Huracan         (2205)  
Tuesday, September 19
Temperley            v Rosario Central (0005)

