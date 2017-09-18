Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 San Martin (San Juan) 1 River Plate 3 Atletico Tucuman 1 Chacarita Juniors 1 Banfield 1 Racing Club 0 Boca Juniors 4 Godoy Cruz 1 Talleres 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Saturday, September 16 Independiente 0 Lanus 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Belgrano 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 Union 3 Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 0 San Lorenzo 1 Arsenal 0 Friday, September 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Estudiantes 0 Tigre 1 Patronato 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 2 River Plate 3 3 0 0 7 2 9 3 Velez Sarsfield 3 2 1 0 5 0 7 4 Union 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 5 Patronato 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ------------------------- 6 Belgrano 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 7 Banfield 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 8 San Lorenzo 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 10 Talleres 3 1 1 1 6 4 4 11 Racing Club 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 ------------------------- 12 Independiente 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 13 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 14 Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 15 Defensa y Justicia 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 16 Atletico Tucuman 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 17 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 18 Huracan 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 19 Godoy Cruz 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 20 Lanus 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 21 Chacarita Juniors 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 22 Rosario Central 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 23 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 24 Tigre 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 25 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 26 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 27 Arsenal 3 0 0 3 1 4 0 28 Temperley 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 18 Gimnasia-La Plata v Huracan (2205) Tuesday, September 19 Temperley v Rosario Central (0005)