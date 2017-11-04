Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, November 3 Chacarita Juniors 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 7 7 0 0 19 1 21 2 San Lorenzo 7 4 3 0 10 3 15 3 Talleres 7 4 2 1 12 4 14 4 Huracan 7 4 2 1 11 4 14 5 Union 7 4 2 1 10 4 14 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 3 4 0 8 3 13 7 Argentinos Juniors 7 4 1 2 12 8 13 8 San Martin (San Juan) 7 4 1 2 8 5 13 9 River Plate 7 3 3 1 11 10 12 10 Lanus 7 4 0 3 9 12 12 11 Banfield 7 3 2 2 11 8 11 ------------------------- 12 Independiente 7 3 2 2 8 6 11 13 Godoy Cruz 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 13 Patronato 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 15 Velez Sarsfield 7 3 1 3 6 9 10 16 Atletico Tucuman 7 2 3 2 9 9 9 17 Belgrano 7 2 3 2 4 7 9 18 Estudiantes 7 2 2 3 7 7 8 19 Newell's Old Boys 7 2 2 3 5 5 8 20 Racing Club 7 2 2 3 7 8 8 21 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 1 5 11 16 7 22 Defensa y Justicia 7 1 3 3 9 14 6 23 Chacarita Juniors 8 1 2 5 6 9 5 24 Tigre 7 0 4 3 4 10 4 25 Rosario Central 7 0 4 3 5 13 4 26 Temperley 7 1 1 5 3 13 4 27 Arsenal 7 1 0 6 5 10 3 28 Olimpo 7 0 2 5 2 12 2 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 4 Godoy Cruz v Huracan (0005) Colon (Santa Fe) v San Martin (San Juan) (1705) Lanus v Olimpo (1705) San Lorenzo v Banfield (1915) Rosario Central v Atletico Tucuman (2105) Sunday, November 5 Racing Club v Talleres (0030) Temperley v Defensa y Justicia (1405) Belgrano v Independiente (1705) Estudiantes v Argentinos Juniors (1705) River Plate v Boca Juniors (2105) Monday, November 6 Arsenal v Tigre (2005) Patronato v Newell's Old Boys (2205) Tuesday, November 7 Velez Sarsfield v Union (0005)