UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
#World Football
August 5, 2017 / 9:38 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, November 6
Arsenal           0 Tigre                 0  
Patronato         0 Newell's Old Boys     0  
Sunday, November 5
Belgrano          0 Independiente         0  
Estudiantes       1 Argentinos Juniors    0  
River Plate       1 Boca Juniors          2  
Temperley         1 Defensa y Justicia    4  
Saturday, November 4
Racing Club       1 Talleres              1  
Colon (Santa Fe)  3 San Martin (San Juan) 3  
Lanus             0 Olimpo                2  
Rosario Central   0 Atletico Tucuman      1  
San Lorenzo       0 Banfield              1  
Friday, November 3
Godoy Cruz        2 Huracan               1  
Chacarita Juniors 2 Gimnasia-La Plata     0  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          8 8 0 0 21 2  24  
2  Talleres              8 4 3 1 13 5  15  
3  San Lorenzo           8 4 3 1 10 4  15  
4  Huracan               8 4 2 2 12 6  14  
5  Union                 7 4 2 1 10 4  14  
-------------------------
6  Colon (Santa Fe)      8 3 5 0 11 6  14  
7  Banfield              8 4 2 2 12 8  14  
8  San Martin (San Juan) 8 4 2 2 11 8  14  
9  Argentinos Juniors    8 4 1 3 12 9  13  
10 Godoy Cruz            8 4 1 3 10 10 13  
11 Independiente         8 3 3 2 8  6  12  
-------------------------
12 Atletico Tucuman      8 3 3 2 10 9  12  
13 River Plate           8 3 3 2 12 12 12  
14 Lanus                 8 4 0 4 9  14 12  
15 Estudiantes           8 3 2 3 8  7  11  
16 Patronato             8 3 2 3 8  9  11  
17 Velez Sarsfield       7 3 1 3 6  9  10  
18 Belgrano              8 2 4 2 4  7  10  
19 Newell's Old Boys     8 2 3 3 5  5  9   
20 Racing Club           8 2 3 3 8  9  9   
21 Defensa y Justicia    8 2 3 3 13 15 9   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     8 2 1 5 11 16 7   
23 Chacarita Juniors     8 1 2 5 6  9  5   
24 Tigre                 8 0 5 3 4  10 5   
25 Olimpo                8 1 2 5 4  12 5   
26 Arsenal               8 1 1 6 5  10 4   
27 Rosario Central       8 0 4 4 5  14 4   
28 Temperley             8 1 1 6 4  17 4   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                 
Tuesday, November 7  
Velez Sarsfield      v Union (0005)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
