UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, September 25 Estudiantes 1 San Lorenzo 3 Lanus 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Sunday, September 24 Racing Club 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Defensa y Justicia 1 Olimpo 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 River Plate 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 Rosario Central 0 Banfield 4 Saturday, September 23 Godoy Cruz 1 Independiente 0 Arsenal 0 Temperley 1 Chacarita Juniors 0 Talleres 1 Huracan 0 Union 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Boca Juniors 4 Friday, September 22 Belgrano 0 Tigre 0 Patronato 2 Atletico Tucuman 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 2 River Plate 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 3 Banfield 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 4 Patronato 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 5 San Lorenzo 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 5 Union 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 ------------------------- 8 Talleres 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 9 Huracan 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 9 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 11 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 ------------------------- 12 Godoy Cruz 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 13 Lanus 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 14 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 5 3 5 15 Independiente 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 16 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 1 2 3 3 4 17 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 18 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 1 1 2 6 8 4 19 Atletico Tucuman 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 20 Estudiantes 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 21 Defensa y Justicia 4 1 1 2 7 10 4 22 Temperley 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 23 Rosario Central 4 0 3 1 2 6 3 24 Chacarita Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 25 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 7 2 26 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 27 Olimpo 4 0 1 3 1 7 1 28 Arsenal 4 0 0 4 1 5 0 1-7: Copa Libertadores 8-11: Copa Sudamericana