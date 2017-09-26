FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 26, 2017 / 12:02 AM / in 23 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25
Estudiantes       1 San Lorenzo           3  
Lanus             1 Newell's Old Boys     0  
Sunday, September 24
Racing Club       0 San Martin (San Juan) 0  
Colon (Santa Fe)  3 Defensa y Justicia    1  
Olimpo            0 Gimnasia-La Plata     1  
River Plate       1 Argentinos Juniors    1  
Rosario Central   0 Banfield              4  
Saturday, September 23
Godoy Cruz        1 Independiente         0  
Arsenal           0 Temperley             1  
Chacarita Juniors 0 Talleres              1  
Huracan           0 Union                 0  
Velez Sarsfield   0 Boca Juniors          4  
Friday, September 22
Belgrano          0 Tigre                 0  
Patronato         2 Atletico Tucuman      1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          4 4 0 0 12 1  12  
2  River Plate           4 3 1 0 8  3  10  
3  Banfield              4 3 0 1 8  4  9   
4  Patronato             4 3 0 1 7  5  9   
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      4 2 2 0 5  2  8   
5  San Lorenzo           4 2 2 0 5  2  8   
5  Union                 4 2 2 0 5  2  8   
-------------------------
8  Talleres              4 2 1 1 7  4  7   
9  Huracan               4 2 1 1 5  4  7   
9  Velez Sarsfield       4 2 1 1 5  4  7   
11 Belgrano              4 2 1 1 4  3  7   
-------------------------
12 Godoy Cruz            4 2 0 2 5  7  6   
13 Lanus                 4 2 0 2 4  6  6   
14 Racing Club           4 1 2 1 5  3  5   
15 Independiente         4 1 1 2 4  4  4   
16 Newell's Old Boys     4 1 1 2 3  3  4   
17 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 1 2 3  4  4   
18 Gimnasia-La Plata     4 1 1 2 6  8  4   
19 Atletico Tucuman      4 1 1 2 4  6  4   
20 Estudiantes           4 1 1 2 3  5  4   
21 Defensa y Justicia    4 1 1 2 7  10 4   
22 Temperley             4 1 1 2 3  6  4   
23 Rosario Central       4 0 3 1 2  6  3   
24 Chacarita Juniors     3 0 2 1 2  3  2   
25 Tigre                 4 0 2 2 2  7  2   
26 Argentinos Juniors    3 0 1 2 3  5  1   
27 Olimpo                4 0 1 3 1  7  1   
28 Arsenal               4 0 0 4 1  5  0   
1-7:  Copa Libertadores 
8-11: Copa Sudamericana

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.