UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Monday, October 2 Banfield 1 Arsenal 2 Sunday, October 1 Tigre 1 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 1 Chacarita Juniors 0 Independiente 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 San Martin (San Juan) 3 Rosario Central 1 Talleres 1 Patronato 0 Saturday, September 30 Argentinos Juniors 2 Racing Club 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Lanus 3 San Lorenzo 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Temperley 0 Estudiantes 3 Friday, September 29 Atletico Tucuman 0 Belgrano 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 Huracan 0 Union 2 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 5 5 0 0 13 1 15 2 River Plate 5 3 2 0 9 4 11 3 Union 5 3 2 0 7 2 11 4 Talleres 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 5 Banfield 5 3 0 2 9 6 9 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 6 San Lorenzo 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 8 Patronato 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 9 Lanus 5 3 0 2 7 7 9 10 Huracan 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 11 Belgrano 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 ------------------------- 12 Estudiantes 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 12 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 14 Independiente 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 15 Velez Sarsfield 5 2 1 2 5 5 7 16 Godoy Cruz 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 17 Racing Club 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 18 Atletico Tucuman 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 19 Defensa y Justicia 5 1 2 2 7 10 5 20 Argentinos Juniors 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 21 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 1 2 3 3 4 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 23 Temperley 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 24 Arsenal 5 1 0 4 3 6 3 25 Tigre 5 0 3 2 3 8 3 26 Rosario Central 5 0 3 2 3 9 3 27 Chacarita Juniors 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 28 Olimpo 5 0 1 4 1 9 1 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, October 3 Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (0005)