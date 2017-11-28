FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
November 28, 2017 / 12:03 AM / in a day

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, November 27
Temperley         1 San Martin (San Juan) 0           
Arsenal           0 Talleres              1           
Velez Sarsfield   3 Olimpo                0           
Sunday, November 26
Rosario Central   1 Boca Juniors          0           
Estudiantes       1 Atletico Tucuman      0           
River Plate       1 Newell's Old Boys     3           
Saturday, November 25
Godoy Cruz          Lanus                   Postponed 
Racing Club       0 Independiente         1           
Belgrano          2 Gimnasia-La Plata     0           
Patronato         2 Union                 3           
San Lorenzo       1 Argentinos Juniors    0           
Friday, November 24
Colon (Santa Fe)  3 Tigre                 1           
Banfield          0 Defensa y Justicia    1           
Chacarita Juniors 0 Huracan               2           
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          10 8 0 2 22 5  24  
2  San Lorenzo           10 6 3 1 14 5  21  
3  Union                 11 6 3 2 15 8  21  
4  Huracan               10 6 2 2 15 6  20  
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      10 5 5 0 15 7  20  
-------------------------
6  Talleres              10 5 3 2 14 6  18  
7  Independiente         10 5 3 2 10 6  18  
8  Godoy Cruz            10 5 2 3 12 11 17  
9  Belgrano              10 4 4 2 7  7  16  
10 Banfield              10 4 3 3 12 9  15  
11 Defensa y Justicia    10 4 3 3 17 15 15  
-------------------------
12 River Plate           11 4 3 4 15 16 15  
13 San Martin (San Juan) 10 4 2 4 12 12 14  
14 Estudiantes           10 4 2 4 9  9  14  
15 Argentinos Juniors    10 4 1 5 12 11 13  
16 Atletico Tucuman      10 3 4 3 10 10 13  
17 Velez Sarsfield       11 4 1 6 9  13 13  
18 Newell's Old Boys     10 3 3 4 8  7  12  
19 Racing Club           10 3 3 4 10 11 12  
20 Lanus                 9  4 0 5 9  17 12  
21 Patronato             10 3 2 5 10 14 11  
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     10 3 1 6 13 18 10  
23 Rosario Central       10 2 4 4 7  14 10  
24 Tigre                 10 1 5 4 7  13 8   
25 Temperley             10 2 2 6 5  17 8   
26 Chacarita Juniors     10 1 3 6 6  11 6   
27 Olimpo                10 1 3 6 5  16 6   
28 Arsenal               10 1 2 7 5  11 5   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, November 26  
Godoy Cruz           v Lanus (0030) Postponed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.