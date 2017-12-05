FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 5, 2017 / 12:14 AM / in 2 days

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 4    
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Banfield          1           
Atletico Tucuman      2 Colon (Santa Fe)  0           
Lanus                 0 Velez Sarsfield   0           
Sunday, December 3    
Gimnasia-La Plata     2 River Plate       1           
Boca Juniors          2 Arsenal           0           
Talleres              0 Estudiantes       1           
Tigre                 1 San Lorenzo       2           
Saturday, December 2  
Newell's Old Boys     2 Racing Club       2           
Argentinos Juniors    2 Temperley         2           
Independiente           Rosario Central     Postponed 
Olimpo                2 Chacarita Juniors 0           
Friday, December 1    
Huracan               1 Patronato         1           
Defensa y Justicia    3 Godoy Cruz        2           
Union                 1 Belgrano          1           
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          11 9 0 2 24 5  27  
2  San Lorenzo           12 8 3 1 18 6  27  
3  Union                 12 6 4 2 16 9  22  
4  Huracan               11 6 3 2 16 7  21  
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      11 5 5 1 15 9  20  
-------------------------
6  Talleres              11 5 3 3 14 7  18  
7  Independiente         10 5 3 2 10 6  18  
8  Defensa y Justicia    11 5 3 3 20 17 18  
9  San Martin (San Juan) 11 5 2 4 14 13 17  
10 Estudiantes           11 5 2 4 10 9  17  
11 Godoy Cruz            11 5 2 4 14 14 17  
-------------------------
12 Belgrano              11 4 5 2 8  8  17  
13 Atletico Tucuman      12 4 4 4 12 12 16  
14 Banfield              11 4 3 4 13 11 15  
15 River Plate           12 4 3 5 16 18 15  
16 Argentinos Juniors    11 4 2 5 14 13 14  
17 Velez Sarsfield       12 4 2 6 9  13 14  
18 Racing Club           11 3 4 4 12 13 13  
19 Gimnasia-La Plata     11 4 1 6 15 19 13  
20 Lanus                 10 4 1 5 9  17 13  
21 Patronato             11 3 3 5 11 15 12  
22 Newell's Old Boys *   11 3 4 4 10 9  10  
23 Rosario Central       10 2 4 4 7  14 10  
24 Olimpo                11 2 3 6 7  16 9   
25 Temperley             11 2 3 6 7  19 9   
26 Tigre                 11 1 5 5 8  15 8   
27 Chacarita Juniors     11 1 3 7 6  13 6   
28 Arsenal               11 1 2 8 5  13 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Saturday, December 2 
Independiente        v Rosario Central (2215) Postponed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.