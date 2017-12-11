FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
December 11, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Sunday, December 10
Estudiantes      0 Boca Juniors       1  
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Talleres           2  
Racing Club      3 Gimnasia-La Plata  1  
Rosario Central  1 Newell's Old Boys  0  
Saturday, December 9
Arsenal          1 Independiente      2  
Banfield         2 Argentinos Juniors 3  
Friday, December 8
Belgrano         1 Huracan            0  
Patronato        1 Olimpo             0  
Temperley        2 Tigre              1  
   Standings             P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          12 10 0 2 25 5  30  
2  San Lorenzo           12 8  3 1 18 6  27  
3  Union                 12 6  4 2 16 9  22  
4  Talleres              12 6  3 3 16 7  21  
5  Huracan               12 6  3 3 16 8  21  
-------------------------
6  Independiente         11 6  3 2 12 7  21  
7  Colon (Santa Fe)      12 5  5 2 15 11 20  
8  Belgrano              12 5  5 2 9  8  20  
9  Defensa y Justicia    11 5  3 3 20 17 18  
10 Argentinos Juniors    12 5  2 5 17 15 17  
11 San Martin (San Juan) 11 5  2 4 14 13 17  
-------------------------
12 Godoy Cruz            11 5  2 4 14 14 17  
13 Estudiantes           12 5  2 5 10 10 17  
14 Racing Club           12 4  4 4 15 14 16  
15 Atletico Tucuman      12 4  4 4 12 12 16  
16 Banfield              12 4  3 5 15 14 15  
17 River Plate           12 4  3 5 16 18 15  
18 Patronato             12 4  3 5 12 15 15  
19 Velez Sarsfield       12 4  2 6 9  13 14  
20 Gimnasia-La Plata     12 4  1 7 16 22 13  
21 Rosario Central       11 3  4 4 8  14 13  
22 Lanus                 10 4  1 5 9  17 13  
23 Temperley             12 3  3 6 9  20 12  
24 Newell's Old Boys *   12 3  4 5 10 10 10  
25 Olimpo                12 2  3 7 7  17 9   
26 Tigre                 12 1  5 6 9  17 8   
27 Chacarita Juniors     11 1  3 7 6  13 6   
28 Arsenal               12 1  2 9 6  15 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Monday, December 11   
San Martin (San Juan) v Defensa y Justicia (2215)  
Tuesday, December 12  
Chacarita Juniors     v Lanus              (0030)

