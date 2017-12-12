FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 12, 2017 / 12:15 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 11   
Chacarita Juniors     3 Lanus              0  
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Defensa y Justicia 0  
Sunday, December 10   
Estudiantes           0 Boca Juniors       1  
Colon (Santa Fe)      0 Talleres           2  
Racing Club           3 Gimnasia-La Plata  1  
Rosario Central       1 Newell's Old Boys  0  
Saturday, December 9  
Arsenal               1 Independiente      2  
Banfield              2 Argentinos Juniors 3  
Friday, December 8    
Belgrano              1 Huracan            0  
Patronato             1 Olimpo             0  
Temperley             2 Tigre              1  
   Standings             P  W  D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          12 10 0 2 25 5  30  
2  San Lorenzo           12 8  3 1 18 6  27  
3  Union                 12 6  4 2 16 9  22  
4  Talleres              12 6  3 3 16 7  21  
5  Huracan               12 6  3 3 16 8  21  
-------------------------
6  Independiente         11 6  3 2 12 7  21  
7  Colon (Santa Fe)      12 5  5 2 15 11 20  
8  San Martin (San Juan) 12 6  2 4 15 13 20  
9  Belgrano              12 5  5 2 9  8  20  
10 Defensa y Justicia    12 5  3 4 20 18 18  
11 Argentinos Juniors    12 5  2 5 17 15 17  
-------------------------
12 Godoy Cruz            11 5  2 4 14 14 17  
13 Estudiantes           12 5  2 5 10 10 17  
14 Racing Club           12 4  4 4 15 14 16  
15 Atletico Tucuman      12 4  4 4 12 12 16  
16 Banfield              12 4  3 5 15 14 15  
17 River Plate           12 4  3 5 16 18 15  
18 Patronato             12 4  3 5 12 15 15  
19 Velez Sarsfield       12 4  2 6 9  13 14  
20 Gimnasia-La Plata     12 4  1 7 16 22 13  
21 Rosario Central       11 3  4 4 8  14 13  
22 Lanus                 11 4  1 6 9  20 13  
23 Temperley             12 3  3 6 9  20 12  
24 Newell's Old Boys *   12 3  4 5 10 10 10  
25 Chacarita Juniors     12 2  3 7 9  13 9   
26 Olimpo                12 2  3 7 7  17 9   
27 Tigre                 12 1  5 6 9  17 8   
28 Arsenal               12 1  2 9 6  15 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.