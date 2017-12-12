UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Dec 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, December 11 Chacarita Juniors 3 Lanus 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Defensa y Justicia 0 Sunday, December 10 Estudiantes 0 Boca Juniors 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Talleres 2 Racing Club 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Rosario Central 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Saturday, December 9 Arsenal 1 Independiente 2 Banfield 2 Argentinos Juniors 3 Friday, December 8 Belgrano 1 Huracan 0 Patronato 1 Olimpo 0 Temperley 2 Tigre 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 12 10 0 2 25 5 30 2 San Lorenzo 12 8 3 1 18 6 27 3 Union 12 6 4 2 16 9 22 4 Talleres 12 6 3 3 16 7 21 5 Huracan 12 6 3 3 16 8 21 ------------------------- 6 Independiente 11 6 3 2 12 7 21 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 5 5 2 15 11 20 8 San Martin (San Juan) 12 6 2 4 15 13 20 9 Belgrano 12 5 5 2 9 8 20 10 Defensa y Justicia 12 5 3 4 20 18 18 11 Argentinos Juniors 12 5 2 5 17 15 17 ------------------------- 12 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 14 14 17 13 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 10 10 17 14 Racing Club 12 4 4 4 15 14 16 15 Atletico Tucuman 12 4 4 4 12 12 16 16 Banfield 12 4 3 5 15 14 15 17 River Plate 12 4 3 5 16 18 15 18 Patronato 12 4 3 5 12 15 15 19 Velez Sarsfield 12 4 2 6 9 13 14 20 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 4 1 7 16 22 13 21 Rosario Central 11 3 4 4 8 14 13 22 Lanus 11 4 1 6 9 20 13 23 Temperley 12 3 3 6 9 20 12 24 Newell's Old Boys * 12 3 4 5 10 10 10 25 Chacarita Juniors 12 2 3 7 9 13 9 26 Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 17 9 27 Tigre 12 1 5 6 9 17 8 28 Arsenal 12 1 2 9 6 15 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana