FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 19, 2017 / 12:05 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, September 18  
Gimnasia-La Plata     1 Huracan           3  
Temperley             1 Rosario Central   1  
Sunday, September 17  
San Martin (San Juan) 1 River Plate       3  
Atletico Tucuman      1 Chacarita Juniors 1  
Banfield              1 Racing Club       0  
Boca Juniors          4 Godoy Cruz        1  
Talleres              0 Velez Sarsfield   0  
Saturday, September 16
Independiente         0 Lanus             1  
Argentinos Juniors    1 Belgrano          2  
Defensa y Justicia    1 Union             3  
Newell's Old Boys     2 Olimpo            0  
San Lorenzo           1 Arsenal           0  
Friday, September 15  
Colon (Santa Fe)      0 Estudiantes       0  
Tigre                 1 Patronato         3  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          3 3 0 0 8 1 9   
2  River Plate           3 3 0 0 7 2 9   
3  Velez Sarsfield       3 2 1 0 5 0 7   
4  Union                 3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
5  Huracan               3 2 0 1 5 4 6   
5  Patronato             3 2 0 1 5 4 6   
-------------------------
7  Belgrano              3 2 0 1 4 3 6   
8  Banfield              3 2 0 1 4 4 6   
9  Colon (Santa Fe)      3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
9  San Lorenzo           3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
11 Talleres              3 1 1 1 6 4 4   
-------------------------
12 Racing Club           3 1 1 1 5 3 4   
13 Independiente         3 1 1 1 4 3 4   
14 Newell's Old Boys     3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
15 Estudiantes           3 1 1 1 2 2 4   
16 Defensa y Justicia    3 1 1 1 6 7 4   
17 Atletico Tucuman      3 1 1 1 3 4 4   
18 Rosario Central       3 0 3 0 2 2 3   
19 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 0 2 3 4 3   
20 Godoy Cruz            3 1 0 2 4 7 3   
21 Lanus                 3 1 0 2 3 6 3   
22 Chacarita Juniors     2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
23 Gimnasia-La Plata     3 0 1 2 5 8 1   
24 Temperley             3 0 1 2 2 6 1   
25 Tigre                 3 0 1 2 2 7 1   
26 Olimpo                3 0 1 2 1 6 1   
27 Argentinos Juniors    2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
28 Arsenal               3 0 0 3 1 4 0   
1-6:  Copa Libertadores 
7-11: Copa Sudamericana

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.