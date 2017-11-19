UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 19 Tigre 2 Estudiantes 0 Union 0 Chacarita Juniors 0 Saturday, November 18 Independiente 1 River Plate 0 Banfield 0 Temperley 0 Defensa y Justicia 3 Lanus 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 San Lorenzo 3 Friday, November 17 Newell's Old Boys 0 Belgrano 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 Arsenal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 8 8 0 0 21 2 24 2 San Lorenzo 9 5 3 1 13 5 18 3 Union 9 5 3 1 12 4 18 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 4 5 0 12 6 17 5 Talleres 8 4 3 1 13 5 15 ------------------------- 6 Banfield 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 7 Independiente 9 4 3 2 9 6 15 8 Huracan 8 4 2 2 12 6 14 9 San Martin (San Juan) 9 4 2 3 12 11 14 10 Argentinos Juniors 9 4 1 4 12 10 13 11 Atletico Tucuman 9 3 4 2 10 9 13 ------------------------- 12 Godoy Cruz 8 4 1 3 10 10 13 13 Belgrano 9 3 4 2 5 7 13 14 Defensa y Justicia 9 3 3 3 16 15 12 15 River Plate 9 3 3 3 12 13 12 16 Lanus 9 4 0 5 9 17 12 17 Estudiantes 9 3 2 4 8 9 11 17 Patronato 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 19 Velez Sarsfield 8 3 1 4 6 11 10 20 Racing Club 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 21 Newell's Old Boys 9 2 3 4 5 6 9 22 Tigre 9 1 5 3 6 10 8 23 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 1 5 11 16 7 24 Chacarita Juniors 9 1 3 5 6 9 6 25 Arsenal 9 1 2 6 5 10 5 26 Olimpo 8 1 2 5 4 12 5 27 Temperley 9 1 2 6 4 17 5 28 Rosario Central 8 0 4 4 5 14 4 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 19 Boca Juniors v Racing Club (2215) Monday, November 20 Talleres v Rosario Central (0030) Gimnasia-La Plata v Patronato (2000) Olimpo v Godoy Cruz (2215) Tuesday, November 21 Huracan v Velez Sarsfield (0030)