UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
November 19, 2017 / 12:54 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 19   
Tigre                 2 Estudiantes       0  
Union                 0 Chacarita Juniors 0  
Saturday, November 18 
Independiente         1 River Plate       0  
Banfield              0 Temperley         0  
Defensa y Justicia    3 Lanus             0  
San Martin (San Juan) 1 San Lorenzo       3  
Friday, November 17   
Newell's Old Boys     0 Belgrano          1  
Argentinos Juniors    0 Colon (Santa Fe)  1  
Atletico Tucuman      0 Arsenal           0  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          8 8 0 0 21 2  24  
2  San Lorenzo           9 5 3 1 13 5  18  
3  Union                 9 5 3 1 12 4  18  
4  Colon (Santa Fe)      9 4 5 0 12 6  17  
5  Talleres              8 4 3 1 13 5  15  
-------------------------
6  Banfield              9 4 3 2 12 8  15  
7  Independiente         9 4 3 2 9  6  15  
8  Huracan               8 4 2 2 12 6  14  
9  San Martin (San Juan) 9 4 2 3 12 11 14  
10 Argentinos Juniors    9 4 1 4 12 10 13  
11 Atletico Tucuman      9 3 4 2 10 9  13  
-------------------------
12 Godoy Cruz            8 4 1 3 10 10 13  
13 Belgrano              9 3 4 2 5  7  13  
14 Defensa y Justicia    9 3 3 3 16 15 12  
15 River Plate           9 3 3 3 12 13 12  
16 Lanus                 9 4 0 5 9  17 12  
17 Estudiantes           9 3 2 4 8  9  11  
17 Patronato             8 3 2 3 8  9  11  
19 Velez Sarsfield       8 3 1 4 6  11 10  
20 Racing Club           8 2 3 3 8  9  9   
21 Newell's Old Boys     9 2 3 4 5  6  9   
22 Tigre                 9 1 5 3 6  10 8   
23 Gimnasia-La Plata     8 2 1 5 11 16 7   
24 Chacarita Juniors     9 1 3 5 6  9  6   
25 Arsenal               9 1 2 6 5  10 5   
26 Olimpo                8 1 2 5 4  12 5   
27 Temperley             9 1 2 6 4  17 5   
28 Rosario Central       8 0 4 4 5  14 4   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, November 19  
Boca Juniors         v Racing Club     (2215)  
Monday, November 20  
Talleres             v Rosario Central (0030)  
Gimnasia-La Plata    v Patronato       (2000)  
Olimpo               v Godoy Cruz      (2215)  
Tuesday, November 21 
Huracan              v Velez Sarsfield (0030)

