UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 27 Arsenal 0 Talleres 1 Sunday, November 26 Rosario Central 1 Boca Juniors 0 Estudiantes 1 Atletico Tucuman 0 River Plate 1 Newell's Old Boys 3 Saturday, November 25 Godoy Cruz Lanus Postponed Racing Club 0 Independiente 1 Belgrano 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Patronato 2 Union 3 San Lorenzo 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 Friday, November 24 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Tigre 1 Banfield 0 Defensa y Justicia 1 Chacarita Juniors 0 Huracan 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 10 8 0 2 22 5 24 2 San Lorenzo 10 6 3 1 14 5 21 3 Union 11 6 3 2 15 8 21 4 Huracan 10 6 2 2 15 6 20 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 5 5 0 15 7 20 ------------------------- 6 Talleres 10 5 3 2 14 6 18 7 Independiente 10 5 3 2 10 6 18 8 Godoy Cruz 10 5 2 3 12 11 17 9 Belgrano 10 4 4 2 7 7 16 10 Banfield 10 4 3 3 12 9 15 11 Defensa y Justicia 10 4 3 3 17 15 15 ------------------------- 12 River Plate 11 4 3 4 15 16 15 13 San Martin (San Juan) 9 4 2 3 12 11 14 14 Estudiantes 10 4 2 4 9 9 14 15 Argentinos Juniors 10 4 1 5 12 11 13 16 Atletico Tucuman 10 3 4 3 10 10 13 17 Newell's Old Boys 10 3 3 4 8 7 12 18 Racing Club 10 3 3 4 10 11 12 19 Lanus 9 4 0 5 9 17 12 20 Patronato 10 3 2 5 10 14 11 21 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 1 6 13 18 10 22 Rosario Central 10 2 4 4 7 14 10 23 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 1 6 6 13 10 24 Tigre 10 1 5 4 7 13 8 25 Chacarita Juniors 10 1 3 6 6 11 6 26 Olimpo 9 1 3 5 5 13 6 27 Arsenal 10 1 2 7 5 11 5 28 Temperley 9 1 2 6 4 17 5 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 26 Godoy Cruz v Lanus (0030) Postponed Monday, November 27 Velez Sarsfield v Olimpo (2215) Tuesday, November 28 Temperley v San Martin (San Juan) (0030)