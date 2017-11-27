FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
November 27, 2017 / 12:16 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, November 27
Arsenal           0 Talleres           1           
Sunday, November 26
Rosario Central   1 Boca Juniors       0           
Estudiantes       1 Atletico Tucuman   0           
River Plate       1 Newell's Old Boys  3           
Saturday, November 25
Godoy Cruz          Lanus                Postponed 
Racing Club       0 Independiente      1           
Belgrano          2 Gimnasia-La Plata  0           
Patronato         2 Union              3           
San Lorenzo       1 Argentinos Juniors 0           
Friday, November 24
Colon (Santa Fe)  3 Tigre              1           
Banfield          0 Defensa y Justicia 1           
Chacarita Juniors 0 Huracan            2           
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          10 8 0 2 22 5  24  
2  San Lorenzo           10 6 3 1 14 5  21  
3  Union                 11 6 3 2 15 8  21  
4  Huracan               10 6 2 2 15 6  20  
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      10 5 5 0 15 7  20  
-------------------------
6  Talleres              10 5 3 2 14 6  18  
7  Independiente         10 5 3 2 10 6  18  
8  Godoy Cruz            10 5 2 3 12 11 17  
9  Belgrano              10 4 4 2 7  7  16  
10 Banfield              10 4 3 3 12 9  15  
11 Defensa y Justicia    10 4 3 3 17 15 15  
-------------------------
12 River Plate           11 4 3 4 15 16 15  
13 San Martin (San Juan) 9  4 2 3 12 11 14  
14 Estudiantes           10 4 2 4 9  9  14  
15 Argentinos Juniors    10 4 1 5 12 11 13  
16 Atletico Tucuman      10 3 4 3 10 10 13  
17 Newell's Old Boys     10 3 3 4 8  7  12  
18 Racing Club           10 3 3 4 10 11 12  
19 Lanus                 9  4 0 5 9  17 12  
20 Patronato             10 3 2 5 10 14 11  
21 Gimnasia-La Plata     10 3 1 6 13 18 10  
22 Rosario Central       10 2 4 4 7  14 10  
23 Velez Sarsfield       10 3 1 6 6  13 10  
24 Tigre                 10 1 5 4 7  13 8   
25 Chacarita Juniors     10 1 3 6 6  11 6   
26 Olimpo                9  1 3 5 5  13 6   
27 Arsenal               10 1 2 7 5  11 5   
28 Temperley             9  1 2 6 4  17 5   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                          
Sunday, November 26  
Godoy Cruz           v Lanus                 (0030) Postponed 
Monday, November 27  
Velez Sarsfield      v Olimpo                (2215)           
Tuesday, November 28 
Temperley            v San Martin (San Juan) (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
