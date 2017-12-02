FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
December 2, 2017

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
Argentinos Juniors 2 Temperley         2           
Independiente        Rosario Central     Postponed 
Olimpo             2 Chacarita Juniors 0           
Friday, December 1 
Huracan            1 Patronato         1           
Defensa y Justicia 3 Godoy Cruz        2           
Union              1 Belgrano          1           
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          10 8 0 2 22 5  24  
2  San Lorenzo           11 7 3 1 16 5  24  
3  Union                 12 6 4 2 16 9  22  
4  Huracan               11 6 3 2 16 7  21  
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      10 5 5 0 15 7  20  
-------------------------
6  Talleres              10 5 3 2 14 6  18  
7  Independiente         10 5 3 2 10 6  18  
8  Defensa y Justicia    11 5 3 3 20 17 18  
9  Godoy Cruz            11 5 2 4 14 14 17  
10 Belgrano              11 4 5 2 8  8  17  
11 Banfield              10 4 3 3 12 9  15  
-------------------------
12 River Plate           11 4 3 4 15 16 15  
13 Argentinos Juniors    11 4 2 5 14 13 14  
14 San Martin (San Juan) 10 4 2 4 12 12 14  
15 Estudiantes           10 4 2 4 9  9  14  
16 Atletico Tucuman      11 3 4 4 10 12 13  
17 Velez Sarsfield       11 4 1 6 9  13 13  
18 Newell's Old Boys     10 3 3 4 8  7  12  
19 Racing Club           10 3 3 4 10 11 12  
20 Patronato             11 3 3 5 11 15 12  
21 Lanus                 9  4 0 5 9  17 12  
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     10 3 1 6 13 18 10  
23 Rosario Central       10 2 4 4 7  14 10  
24 Olimpo                11 2 3 6 7  16 9   
25 Temperley             11 2 3 6 7  19 9   
26 Tigre                 10 1 5 4 7  13 8   
27 Chacarita Juniors     11 1 3 7 6  13 6   
28 Arsenal               10 1 2 7 5  11 5   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                      
Saturday, December 2  
Independiente         v Rosario Central  (2215) Postponed 
Sunday, December 3    
Newell's Old Boys     v Racing Club      (0030)           
Talleres              v Estudiantes      (2000)           
Tigre                 v San Lorenzo      (2000)           
Boca Juniors          v Arsenal          (2215)           
Monday, December 4    
Gimnasia-La Plata     v River Plate      (0030)           
Lanus                 v Velez Sarsfield  (2000)           
Atletico Tucuman      v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215)           
Tuesday, December 5   
San Martin (San Juan) v Banfield         (0030)

