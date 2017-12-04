FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
Technology
Facebook rolls out messenger app for kids under 13
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
Sport
England lose openers after steady start to Adelaide chase
The battle against Islamic State
wider image
The battle against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 4, 2017 / 12:32 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday 
Monday, December 4 
Lanus              0 Velez Sarsfield   0           
Sunday, December 3 
Gimnasia-La Plata  2 River Plate       1           
Boca Juniors       2 Arsenal           0           
Talleres           0 Estudiantes       1           
Tigre              1 San Lorenzo       2           
Saturday, December 2
Newell's Old Boys  2 Racing Club       2           
Argentinos Juniors 2 Temperley         2           
Independiente        Rosario Central     Postponed 
Olimpo             2 Chacarita Juniors 0           
Friday, December 1 
Huracan            1 Patronato         1           
Defensa y Justicia 3 Godoy Cruz        2           
Union              1 Belgrano          1           
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          11 9 0 2 24 5  27  
2  San Lorenzo           12 8 3 1 18 6  27  
3  Union                 12 6 4 2 16 9  22  
4  Huracan               11 6 3 2 16 7  21  
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      10 5 5 0 15 7  20  
-------------------------
6  Talleres              11 5 3 3 14 7  18  
7  Independiente         10 5 3 2 10 6  18  
8  Defensa y Justicia    11 5 3 3 20 17 18  
9  Estudiantes           11 5 2 4 10 9  17  
10 Godoy Cruz            11 5 2 4 14 14 17  
11 Belgrano              11 4 5 2 8  8  17  
-------------------------
12 Banfield              10 4 3 3 12 9  15  
13 River Plate           12 4 3 5 16 18 15  
14 Argentinos Juniors    11 4 2 5 14 13 14  
15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 4 2 4 12 12 14  
16 Velez Sarsfield       12 4 2 6 9  13 14  
17 Racing Club           11 3 4 4 12 13 13  
18 Atletico Tucuman      11 3 4 4 10 12 13  
19 Gimnasia-La Plata     11 4 1 6 15 19 13  
20 Lanus                 10 4 1 5 9  17 13  
21 Patronato             11 3 3 5 11 15 12  
22 Newell's Old Boys *   11 3 4 4 10 9  10  
23 Rosario Central       10 2 4 4 7  14 10  
24 Olimpo                11 2 3 6 7  16 9   
25 Temperley             11 2 3 6 7  19 9   
26 Tigre                 11 1 5 5 8  15 8   
27 Chacarita Juniors     11 1 3 7 6  13 6   
28 Arsenal               11 1 2 8 5  13 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                      
Saturday, December 2  
Independiente         v Rosario Central  (2215) Postponed 
Monday, December 4    
Atletico Tucuman      v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215)           
Tuesday, December 5   
San Martin (San Juan) v Banfield         (0030)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.