UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, December 4 Lanus 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Sunday, December 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2 Arsenal 0 Talleres 0 Estudiantes 1 Tigre 1 San Lorenzo 2 Saturday, December 2 Newell's Old Boys 2 Racing Club 2 Argentinos Juniors 2 Temperley 2 Independiente Rosario Central Postponed Olimpo 2 Chacarita Juniors 0 Friday, December 1 Huracan 1 Patronato 1 Defensa y Justicia 3 Godoy Cruz 2 Union 1 Belgrano 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 11 9 0 2 24 5 27 2 San Lorenzo 12 8 3 1 18 6 27 3 Union 12 6 4 2 16 9 22 4 Huracan 11 6 3 2 16 7 21 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 5 5 0 15 7 20 ------------------------- 6 Talleres 11 5 3 3 14 7 18 7 Independiente 10 5 3 2 10 6 18 8 Defensa y Justicia 11 5 3 3 20 17 18 9 Estudiantes 11 5 2 4 10 9 17 10 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 14 14 17 11 Belgrano 11 4 5 2 8 8 17 ------------------------- 12 Banfield 10 4 3 3 12 9 15 13 River Plate 12 4 3 5 16 18 15 14 Argentinos Juniors 11 4 2 5 14 13 14 15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 4 2 4 12 12 14 16 Velez Sarsfield 12 4 2 6 9 13 14 17 Racing Club 11 3 4 4 12 13 13 18 Atletico Tucuman 11 3 4 4 10 12 13 19 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 20 Lanus 10 4 1 5 9 17 13 21 Patronato 11 3 3 5 11 15 12 22 Newell's Old Boys * 11 3 4 4 10 9 10 23 Rosario Central 10 2 4 4 7 14 10 24 Olimpo 11 2 3 6 7 16 9 25 Temperley 11 2 3 6 7 19 9 26 Tigre 11 1 5 5 8 15 8 27 Chacarita Juniors 11 1 3 7 6 13 6 28 Arsenal 11 1 2 8 5 13 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 2 Independiente v Rosario Central (2215) Postponed Monday, December 4 Atletico Tucuman v Colon (Santa Fe) (2215) Tuesday, December 5 San Martin (San Juan) v Banfield (0030)