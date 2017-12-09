FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
December 9, 2017 / 12:09 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 9
Banfield  2 Argentinos Juniors 3  
Friday, December 8
Belgrano  1 Huracan            0  
Patronato 1 Olimpo             0  
Temperley 2 Tigre              1  
   Standings             P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          11 9 0 2 24 5  27  
2  San Lorenzo           12 8 3 1 18 6  27  
3  Union                 12 6 4 2 16 9  22  
4  Huracan               12 6 3 3 16 8  21  
5  Colon (Santa Fe)      11 5 5 1 15 9  20  
-------------------------
6  Belgrano              12 5 5 2 9  8  20  
7  Talleres              11 5 3 3 14 7  18  
8  Independiente         10 5 3 2 10 6  18  
9  Defensa y Justicia    11 5 3 3 20 17 18  
10 Argentinos Juniors    12 5 2 5 17 15 17  
11 San Martin (San Juan) 11 5 2 4 14 13 17  
-------------------------
12 Estudiantes           11 5 2 4 10 9  17  
13 Godoy Cruz            11 5 2 4 14 14 17  
14 Atletico Tucuman      12 4 4 4 12 12 16  
15 Banfield              12 4 3 5 15 14 15  
16 River Plate           12 4 3 5 16 18 15  
17 Patronato             12 4 3 5 12 15 15  
18 Velez Sarsfield       12 4 2 6 9  13 14  
19 Racing Club           11 3 4 4 12 13 13  
20 Gimnasia-La Plata     11 4 1 6 15 19 13  
21 Lanus                 10 4 1 5 9  17 13  
22 Temperley             12 3 3 6 9  20 12  
23 Newell's Old Boys *   11 3 4 4 10 9  10  
24 Rosario Central       10 2 4 4 7  14 10  
25 Olimpo                12 2 3 7 7  17 9   
26 Tigre                 12 1 5 6 9  17 8   
27 Chacarita Juniors     11 1 3 7 6  13 6   
28 Arsenal               11 1 2 8 5  13 5   
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                               
Sunday, December 10   
Arsenal               v Independiente      (0030)  
Rosario Central       v Newell's Old Boys  (2000)  
Colon (Santa Fe)      v Talleres           (2215)  
Racing Club           v Gimnasia-La Plata  (2215)  
Monday, December 11   
Estudiantes           v Boca Juniors       (0030)  
San Martin (San Juan) v Defensa y Justicia (2215)  
Tuesday, December 12  
Chacarita Juniors     v Lanus              (0030)

