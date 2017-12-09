UPDATE 2-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 9 Banfield 2 Argentinos Juniors 3 Friday, December 8 Belgrano 1 Huracan 0 Patronato 1 Olimpo 0 Temperley 2 Tigre 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 11 9 0 2 24 5 27 2 San Lorenzo 12 8 3 1 18 6 27 3 Union 12 6 4 2 16 9 22 4 Huracan 12 6 3 3 16 8 21 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 11 5 5 1 15 9 20 ------------------------- 6 Belgrano 12 5 5 2 9 8 20 7 Talleres 11 5 3 3 14 7 18 8 Independiente 10 5 3 2 10 6 18 9 Defensa y Justicia 11 5 3 3 20 17 18 10 Argentinos Juniors 12 5 2 5 17 15 17 11 San Martin (San Juan) 11 5 2 4 14 13 17 ------------------------- 12 Estudiantes 11 5 2 4 10 9 17 13 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 14 14 17 14 Atletico Tucuman 12 4 4 4 12 12 16 15 Banfield 12 4 3 5 15 14 15 16 River Plate 12 4 3 5 16 18 15 17 Patronato 12 4 3 5 12 15 15 18 Velez Sarsfield 12 4 2 6 9 13 14 19 Racing Club 11 3 4 4 12 13 13 20 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 21 Lanus 10 4 1 5 9 17 13 22 Temperley 12 3 3 6 9 20 12 23 Newell's Old Boys * 11 3 4 4 10 9 10 24 Rosario Central 10 2 4 4 7 14 10 25 Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 17 9 26 Tigre 12 1 5 6 9 17 8 27 Chacarita Juniors 11 1 3 7 6 13 6 28 Arsenal 11 1 2 8 5 13 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 10 Arsenal v Independiente (0030) Rosario Central v Newell's Old Boys (2000) Colon (Santa Fe) v Talleres (2215) Racing Club v Gimnasia-La Plata (2215) Monday, December 11 Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (0030) San Martin (San Juan) v Defensa y Justicia (2215) Tuesday, December 12 Chacarita Juniors v Lanus (0030)