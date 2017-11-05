UPDATE 3-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 5 Belgrano 0 Independiente 0 Estudiantes 1 Argentinos Juniors 0 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 2 Temperley 1 Defensa y Justicia 4 Saturday, November 4 Racing Club 1 Talleres 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 San Martin (San Juan) 3 Lanus 0 Olimpo 2 Rosario Central 0 Atletico Tucuman 1 San Lorenzo 0 Banfield 1 Friday, November 3 Godoy Cruz 2 Huracan 1 Chacarita Juniors 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 8 8 0 0 21 2 24 2 Talleres 8 4 3 1 13 5 15 3 San Lorenzo 8 4 3 1 10 4 15 4 Huracan 8 4 2 2 12 6 14 5 Union 7 4 2 1 10 4 14 ------------------------- 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 8 3 5 0 11 6 14 7 Banfield 8 4 2 2 12 8 14 8 San Martin (San Juan) 8 4 2 2 11 8 14 9 Argentinos Juniors 8 4 1 3 12 9 13 10 Godoy Cruz 8 4 1 3 10 10 13 11 Independiente 8 3 3 2 8 6 12 ------------------------- 12 Atletico Tucuman 8 3 3 2 10 9 12 13 River Plate 8 3 3 2 12 12 12 14 Lanus 8 4 0 4 9 14 12 15 Estudiantes 8 3 2 3 8 7 11 16 Patronato 7 3 1 3 8 9 10 17 Velez Sarsfield 7 3 1 3 6 9 10 18 Belgrano 8 2 4 2 4 7 10 19 Racing Club 8 2 3 3 8 9 9 20 Defensa y Justicia 8 2 3 3 13 15 9 21 Newell's Old Boys 7 2 2 3 5 5 8 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 2 1 5 11 16 7 23 Chacarita Juniors 8 1 2 5 6 9 5 24 Olimpo 8 1 2 5 4 12 5 25 Tigre 7 0 4 3 4 10 4 26 Rosario Central 8 0 4 4 5 14 4 27 Temperley 8 1 1 6 4 17 4 28 Arsenal 7 1 0 6 5 10 3 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 6 Arsenal v Tigre (2005) Patronato v Newell's Old Boys (2205) Tuesday, November 7 Velez Sarsfield v Union (0005)