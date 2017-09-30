UPDATE 3-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 30 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Lanus 3 San Lorenzo 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Temperley 0 Estudiantes 3 Friday, September 29 Atletico Tucuman 0 Belgrano 0 Defensa y Justicia 0 Huracan 0 Union 2 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 2 Union 5 3 2 0 7 2 11 3 River Plate 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 4 Banfield 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 5 San Lorenzo 5 2 3 0 5 2 9 ------------------------- 7 Patronato 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 8 Lanus 5 3 0 2 7 7 9 9 Huracan 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 10 Belgrano 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 11 Talleres 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 ------------------------- 12 Estudiantes 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 13 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 14 Godoy Cruz 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 15 Racing Club 4 1 2 1 5 3 5 16 Atletico Tucuman 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 17 Defensa y Justicia 5 1 2 2 7 10 5 18 Independiente 4 1 1 2 4 4 4 19 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 1 2 3 3 4 20 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 21 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 22 Temperley 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 23 Rosario Central 4 0 3 1 2 6 3 24 Chacarita Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 25 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 7 2 26 Argentinos Juniors 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 27 Olimpo 5 0 1 4 1 9 1 28 Arsenal 4 0 0 4 1 5 0 1-6: Copa Libertadores 7-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 30 Argentinos Juniors v Racing Club (2305) Sunday, October 1 Talleres v Patronato (1405) San Martin (San Juan) v Rosario Central (1705) Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (1905) Boca Juniors v Chacarita Juniors (2105) Tigre v River Plate (2305) Monday, October 2 Banfield v Arsenal (2205) Tuesday, October 3 Newell's Old Boys v Godoy Cruz (0005)