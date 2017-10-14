UPDATE 3-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 14 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Temperley 0 Estudiantes 1 Banfield 1 Rosario Central 1 Argentinos Juniors 3 Velez Sarsfield 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Friday, October 13 Lanus 2 Union 1 San Lorenzo 3 Defensa y Justicia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 5 5 0 0 13 1 15 2 San Lorenzo 6 3 3 0 8 3 12 3 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 3 0 7 2 12 4 Lanus 6 4 0 2 9 8 12 5 River Plate 5 3 2 0 9 4 11 ------------------------- 6 Union 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 7 Talleres 5 3 1 1 8 4 10 8 Banfield 6 3 1 2 10 7 10 9 Argentinos Juniors 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 10 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 11 Patronato 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 ------------------------- 12 Estudiantes 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 13 Huracan 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 14 Belgrano 5 2 2 1 4 3 8 15 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 16 Independiente 5 2 1 2 5 4 7 17 Godoy Cruz 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 18 Racing Club 5 1 2 2 5 5 5 19 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 2 3 3 4 5 20 Atletico Tucuman 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 21 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 2 3 8 13 5 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 1 1 3 7 11 4 23 Temperley 6 1 1 4 3 11 4 24 Arsenal 5 1 0 4 3 6 3 25 Tigre 5 0 3 2 3 8 3 26 Rosario Central 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 27 Chacarita Juniors 5 0 2 3 2 5 2 28 Olimpo 5 0 1 4 1 9 1 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 14 Racing Club v Tigre (2305) Sunday, October 15 Chacarita Juniors v Independiente (1405) Godoy Cruz v Gimnasia-La Plata (1705) Belgrano v Talleres (1905) River Plate v Atletico Tucuman (2105) Patronato v Boca Juniors (2305) Monday, October 16 Olimpo v Huracan (2205) Tuesday, October 17 Arsenal v San Martin (San Juan) (0005)