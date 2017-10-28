FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
October 28, 2017 / 2:04 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 28  
Atletico Tucuman      3 Racing Club      1  
Huracan               4 Lanus            0  
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Estudiantes      0  
Union                 2 Godoy Cruz       0  
Friday, October 27    
Argentinos Juniors    3 Arsenal          2  
Banfield              1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          6 6 0 0 15 1  18  
2  Huracan               7 4 2 1 11 4  14  
3  Union                 7 4 2 1 10 4  14  
4  Colon (Santa Fe)      7 3 4 0 8  3  13  
5  Argentinos Juniors    7 4 1 2 12 8  13  
-------------------------
6  San Martin (San Juan) 7 4 1 2 8  5  13  
7  River Plate           6 3 3 0 11 6  12  
8  San Lorenzo           6 3 3 0 8  3  12  
9  Lanus                 7 4 0 3 9  12 12  
10 Talleres              6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
11 Banfield              7 3 2 2 11 8  11  
-------------------------
12 Independiente         6 3 1 2 7  5  10  
13 Velez Sarsfield       6 3 1 2 6  5  10  
14 Godoy Cruz            7 3 1 3 8  9  10  
15 Belgrano              6 2 3 1 4  3  9   
16 Atletico Tucuman      7 2 3 2 9  9  9   
17 Patronato             6 3 0 3 7  8  9   
18 Estudiantes           7 2 2 3 7  7  8   
19 Racing Club           7 2 2 3 7  8  8   
20 Newell's Old Boys     6 1 2 3 3  4  5   
21 Defensa y Justicia    6 1 2 3 8  13 5   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     6 1 1 4 7  14 4   
23 Temperley             6 1 1 4 3  11 4   
24 Arsenal               7 1 0 6 5  10 3   
25 Tigre                 6 0 3 3 3  9  3   
26 Rosario Central       6 0 3 3 4  12 3   
27 Chacarita Juniors     6 0 2 4 3  7  2   
28 Olimpo                6 0 1 5 1  11 1   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                             
Saturday, October 28 
Talleres             v River Plate       (2320)  
Sunday, October 29   
Newell's Old Boys    v Chacarita Juniors (1405)  
Gimnasia-La Plata    v Velez Sarsfield   (1705)  
Temperley            v San Lorenzo       (1905)  
Boca Juniors         v Belgrano          (2105)  
Independiente        v Patronato         (2305)  
Monday, October 30   
Defensa y Justicia   v Olimpo            (2205)  
Tuesday, October 31  
Tigre                v Rosario Central   (0005)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
