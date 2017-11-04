FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
November 4, 2017 / 2:01 AM / in 9 hours

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 4
Colon (Santa Fe)  3 San Martin (San Juan) 3  
Lanus             0 Olimpo                2  
Rosario Central   0 Atletico Tucuman      1  
San Lorenzo       0 Banfield              1  
Friday, November 3
Godoy Cruz        2 Huracan               1  
Chacarita Juniors 2 Gimnasia-La Plata     0  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          7 7 0 0 19 1  21  
2  San Lorenzo           8 4 3 1 10 4  15  
3  Talleres              7 4 2 1 12 4  14  
4  Huracan               8 4 2 2 12 6  14  
5  Union                 7 4 2 1 10 4  14  
-------------------------
6  Colon (Santa Fe)      8 3 5 0 11 6  14  
7  Banfield              8 4 2 2 12 8  14  
8  San Martin (San Juan) 8 4 2 2 11 8  14  
9  Argentinos Juniors    7 4 1 2 12 8  13  
10 Godoy Cruz            8 4 1 3 10 10 13  
11 River Plate           7 3 3 1 11 10 12  
-------------------------
12 Atletico Tucuman      8 3 3 2 10 9  12  
13 Lanus                 8 4 0 4 9  14 12  
14 Independiente         7 3 2 2 8  6  11  
15 Patronato             7 3 1 3 8  9  10  
16 Velez Sarsfield       7 3 1 3 6  9  10  
17 Belgrano              7 2 3 2 4  7  9   
18 Estudiantes           7 2 2 3 7  7  8   
19 Newell's Old Boys     7 2 2 3 5  5  8   
20 Racing Club           7 2 2 3 7  8  8   
21 Gimnasia-La Plata     8 2 1 5 11 16 7   
22 Defensa y Justicia    7 1 3 3 9  14 6   
23 Chacarita Juniors     8 1 2 5 6  9  5   
24 Olimpo                8 1 2 5 4  12 5   
25 Tigre                 7 0 4 3 4  10 4   
26 Rosario Central       8 0 4 4 5  14 4   
27 Temperley             7 1 1 5 3  13 4   
28 Arsenal               7 1 0 6 5  10 3   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Sunday, November 5   
Racing Club          v Talleres           (0030)  
Temperley            v Defensa y Justicia (1405)  
Belgrano             v Independiente      (1705)  
Estudiantes          v Argentinos Juniors (1705)  
River Plate          v Boca Juniors       (2105)  
Monday, November 6   
Arsenal              v Tigre              (2005)  
Patronato            v Newell's Old Boys  (2205)  
Tuesday, November 7  
Velez Sarsfield      v Union              (0005)


