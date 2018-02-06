FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#World Football
February 5, 2018 / 11:55 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Superliga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Monday (start times are ART)
 Temperley             (0)  0  Talleres Córdoba   (1)  1
 Chacarita Juniors     (1)  2  Vélez Sarsfield    (0)  0
 San Martín San Juan   (0)  0  Tigre              (0)  0

 Wednesday, February  7 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Godoy Cruz          v  Lanús              (2130/0030)
 Friday, February  9 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Defensa y Justicia  v  Chacarita Juniors  (1900/2200)
 Unión Santa Fe      v  Arsenal            (1900/2200)
 Newell's Old Boys   v  Colón              (2115/0015)
 Saturday, February 10 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Vélez Sarsfield     v  Patronato          (1700/2000)
 Gimnasia La Plata   v  Estudiantes        (1700/2000)
 Olimpo              v  Racing Club        (1915/2215)
 Independiente       v  San Lorenzo        (2130/0030)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.