FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
World Football
February 18, 2018 / 9:56 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Superliga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Sunday (start times are ART)
 San Martín San Juan   (1)  1  Talleres Córdoba   (1)  1
 Arsenal               (1)  1  Huracán            (1)  1
 River Plate           (1)  2  Godoy Cruz         (2)  2
 Banfield              (0)  0  Boca Juniors       (1)  1

 Monday, February 19 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Tigre       v  Defensa y Justicia  (1900/2200)
 Patronato   v  Chacarita Juniors   (1900/2200)
 Colón       v  Gimnasia La Plata   (2115/0015)
 Friday, February 23 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Olimpo      v  Arsenal             (1900/2200)
 Huracán     v  Estudiantes         (1900/2200)
 Godoy Cruz  v  Racing Club         (2115/0015)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.