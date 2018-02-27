FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 11:54 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 3-Superliga Results

Feb 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Monday (start times are ART)
 Newell's Old Boys  (0)  0  Temperley           (0)  0
 Talleres Córdoba   (1)  2  Argentinos Juniors  (0)  0
 Gimnasia La Plata  (0)  1  San Lorenzo         (0)  0

 Friday, March  2 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Arsenal          v  Lanús              (1900/2200)
 Belgrano         v  Patronato          (1900/2200)
 Colón            v  Huracán            (2115/0015)
 Saturday, March  3 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Tigre            v  Talleres Córdoba   (1700/2000)
 San Lorenzo      v  Unión Santa Fe     (1700/2000)
 Rosario Central  v  Godoy Cruz         (1915/2215)
 Temperley        v  Gimnasia La Plata  (2130/0030)
