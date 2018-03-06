FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 5, 2018 / 11:53 PM

UPDATE 3-Superliga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar  6 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Monday (start times are ART)
 San Martín San Juan   (0)  0  Independiente  (1)  4
 Estudiantes           (0)  1  Olimpo         (0)  0
 Argentinos Juniors    (1)  2  Boca Juniors   (0)  0

 Friday, March  9 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Godoy Cruz         v  Arsenal             (1900/2200)
 Gimnasia La Plata  v  Banfield            (1900/2200)
 Talleres Córdoba   v  Atlético Tucumán    (2115/0015)
 Saturday, March 10 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Chacarita Juniors  v  Racing Club         (1700/2000)
 Olimpo             v  Colón               (1700/2000)
 Boca Juniors       v  Tigre               (1915/2215)
 Patronato          v  River Plate         (2130/0030)
