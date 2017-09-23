FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
September 23, 2017 / 12:00 AM / in a month

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 23
Arsenal           0 Temperley        1  
Chacarita Juniors 0 Talleres         1  
Huracan           0 Union            0  
Velez Sarsfield   0 Boca Juniors     4  
Friday, September 22
Belgrano          0 Tigre            0  
Patronato         2 Atletico Tucuman 1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          4 4 0 0 12 1 12  
2  River Plate           3 3 0 0 7  2 9   
3  Patronato             4 3 0 1 7  5 9   
4  Union                 4 2 2 0 5  2 8   
5  Talleres              4 2 1 1 7  4 7   
-------------------------
6  Huracan               4 2 1 1 5  4 7   
6  Velez Sarsfield       4 2 1 1 5  4 7   
8  Belgrano              4 2 1 1 4  3 7   
9  Banfield              3 2 0 1 4  4 6   
10 Colon (Santa Fe)      3 1 2 0 2  1 5   
10 San Lorenzo           3 1 2 0 2  1 5   
-------------------------
12 Racing Club           3 1 1 1 5  3 4   
13 Independiente         3 1 1 1 4  3 4   
14 Newell's Old Boys     3 1 1 1 3  2 4   
15 Estudiantes           3 1 1 1 2  2 4   
16 Defensa y Justicia    3 1 1 1 6  7 4   
17 Atletico Tucuman      4 1 1 2 4  6 4   
18 Temperley             4 1 1 2 3  6 4   
19 Rosario Central       3 0 3 0 2  2 3   
20 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 0 2 3  4 3   
21 Godoy Cruz            3 1 0 2 4  7 3   
22 Lanus                 3 1 0 2 3  6 3   
23 Chacarita Juniors     3 0 2 1 2  3 2   
24 Tigre                 4 0 2 2 2  7 2   
25 Gimnasia-La Plata     3 0 1 2 5  8 1   
26 Olimpo                3 0 1 2 1  6 1   
27 Argentinos Juniors    2 0 0 2 2  4 0   
28 Arsenal               4 0 0 4 1  5 0   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Saturday, September 23
Godoy Cruz           v Independiente         (2305)  
Sunday, September 24 
Colon (Santa Fe)     v Defensa y Justicia    (1405)  
Olimpo               v Gimnasia-La Plata     (1705)  
Rosario Central      v Banfield              (1905)  
River Plate          v Argentinos Juniors    (2105)  
Racing Club          v San Martin (San Juan) (2305)  
Monday, September 25 
Lanus                v Newell's Old Boys     (2205)  
Tuesday, September 26
Estudiantes          v San Lorenzo           (0005)

0 : 0
