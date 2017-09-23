UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 23 Arsenal 0 Temperley 1 Chacarita Juniors 0 Talleres 1 Huracan 0 Union 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Boca Juniors 4 Friday, September 22 Belgrano 0 Tigre 0 Patronato 2 Atletico Tucuman 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 4 4 0 0 12 1 12 2 River Plate 3 3 0 0 7 2 9 3 Patronato 4 3 0 1 7 5 9 4 Union 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 5 Talleres 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 ------------------------- 6 Huracan 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 6 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 8 Belgrano 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 9 Banfield 3 2 0 1 4 4 6 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 10 San Lorenzo 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 ------------------------- 12 Racing Club 3 1 1 1 5 3 4 13 Independiente 3 1 1 1 4 3 4 14 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 15 Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 16 Defensa y Justicia 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 17 Atletico Tucuman 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 18 Temperley 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 19 Rosario Central 3 0 3 0 2 2 3 20 San Martin (San Juan) 3 1 0 2 3 4 3 21 Godoy Cruz 3 1 0 2 4 7 3 22 Lanus 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 23 Chacarita Juniors 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 24 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 7 2 25 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 0 1 2 5 8 1 26 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 27 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 28 Arsenal 4 0 0 4 1 5 0 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 23 Godoy Cruz v Independiente (2305) Sunday, September 24 Colon (Santa Fe) v Defensa y Justicia (1405) Olimpo v Gimnasia-La Plata (1705) Rosario Central v Banfield (1905) River Plate v Argentinos Juniors (2105) Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (2305) Monday, September 25 Lanus v Newell's Old Boys (2205) Tuesday, September 26 Estudiantes v San Lorenzo (0005)