UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
October 15, 2017 / 1:02 AM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 15
Belgrano          0 Talleres           0  
Chacarita Juniors 1 Independiente      2  
Godoy Cruz        3 Gimnasia-La Plata  0  
River Plate       2 Atletico Tucuman   2  
Saturday, October 14
Racing Club       1 Tigre              0  
Colon (Santa Fe)  2 Temperley          0  
Estudiantes       1 Banfield           1  
Rosario Central   1 Argentinos Juniors 3  
Velez Sarsfield   1 Newell's Old Boys  0  
Friday, October 13
Lanus             2 Union              1  
San Lorenzo       3 Defensa y Justicia 1  
   Standings             P W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          5 5 0 0 13 1  15  
2  River Plate           6 3 3 0 11 6  12  
3  San Lorenzo           6 3 3 0 8  3  12  
4  Colon (Santa Fe)      6 3 3 0 7  2  12  
5  Lanus                 6 4 0 2 9  8  12  
-------------------------
6  Talleres              6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
6  Union                 6 3 2 1 8  4  11  
8  Banfield              6 3 1 2 10 7  10  
9  Argentinos Juniors    6 3 1 2 9  6  10  
10 Independiente         6 3 1 2 7  5  10  
11 Godoy Cruz            6 3 1 2 8  7  10  
-------------------------
12 Velez Sarsfield       6 3 1 2 6  5  10  
13 Patronato             5 3 0 2 7  6  9   
14 Belgrano              6 2 3 1 4  3  9   
15 Estudiantes           6 2 2 2 7  6  8   
16 Racing Club           6 2 2 2 6  5  8   
17 Huracan               5 2 2 1 5  4  8   
18 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6  5  7   
19 Atletico Tucuman      6 1 3 2 6  8  6   
20 Newell's Old Boys     6 1 2 3 3  4  5   
21 Defensa y Justicia    6 1 2 3 8  13 5   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     6 1 1 4 7  14 4   
23 Temperley             6 1 1 4 3  11 4   
24 Arsenal               5 1 0 4 3  6  3   
25 Tigre                 6 0 3 3 3  9  3   
26 Rosario Central       6 0 3 3 4  12 3   
27 Chacarita Juniors     6 0 2 4 3  7  2   
28 Olimpo                5 0 1 4 1  9  1   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Sunday, October 15   
Patronato            v Boca Juniors          (2305)  
Monday, October 16   
Olimpo               v Huracan               (2205)  
Tuesday, October 17  
Arsenal              v San Martin (San Juan) (0005)

