UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 15 Belgrano 0 Talleres 0 Chacarita Juniors 1 Independiente 2 Godoy Cruz 3 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 River Plate 2 Atletico Tucuman 2 Saturday, October 14 Racing Club 1 Tigre 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Temperley 0 Estudiantes 1 Banfield 1 Rosario Central 1 Argentinos Juniors 3 Velez Sarsfield 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 Friday, October 13 Lanus 2 Union 1 San Lorenzo 3 Defensa y Justicia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 5 5 0 0 13 1 15 2 River Plate 6 3 3 0 11 6 12 3 San Lorenzo 6 3 3 0 8 3 12 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 3 3 0 7 2 12 5 Lanus 6 4 0 2 9 8 12 ------------------------- 6 Talleres 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 6 Union 6 3 2 1 8 4 11 8 Banfield 6 3 1 2 10 7 10 9 Argentinos Juniors 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 10 Independiente 6 3 1 2 7 5 10 11 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 8 7 10 ------------------------- 12 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 13 Patronato 5 3 0 2 7 6 9 14 Belgrano 6 2 3 1 4 3 9 15 Estudiantes 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 16 Racing Club 6 2 2 2 6 5 8 17 Huracan 5 2 2 1 5 4 8 18 San Martin (San Juan) 5 2 1 2 6 5 7 19 Atletico Tucuman 6 1 3 2 6 8 6 20 Newell's Old Boys 6 1 2 3 3 4 5 21 Defensa y Justicia 6 1 2 3 8 13 5 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 1 4 7 14 4 23 Temperley 6 1 1 4 3 11 4 24 Arsenal 5 1 0 4 3 6 3 25 Tigre 6 0 3 3 3 9 3 26 Rosario Central 6 0 3 3 4 12 3 27 Chacarita Juniors 6 0 2 4 3 7 2 28 Olimpo 5 0 1 4 1 9 1 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 15 Patronato v Boca Juniors (2305) Monday, October 16 Olimpo v Huracan (2205) Tuesday, October 17 Arsenal v San Martin (San Juan) (0005)