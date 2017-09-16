FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
#World Football
September 16, 2017 / 12:02 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, September 16
Argentinos Juniors 1 Belgrano    2  
Defensa y Justicia 1 Union       3  
Newell's Old Boys  2 Olimpo      0  
San Lorenzo        1 Arsenal     0  
Friday, September 15
Colon (Santa Fe)   0 Estudiantes 0  
Tigre              1 Patronato   3  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  Union                 3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
2  Velez Sarsfield       2 2 0 0 5 0 6   
3  Boca Juniors          2 2 0 0 4 0 6   
4  River Plate           2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
5  Patronato             3 2 0 1 5 4 6   
-------------------------
6  Belgrano              3 2 0 1 4 3 6   
7  Colon (Santa Fe)      3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
7  San Lorenzo           3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
9  Racing Club           2 1 1 0 5 2 4   
10 Independiente         2 1 1 0 4 2 4   
11 Newell's Old Boys     3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
-------------------------
12 Estudiantes           3 1 1 1 2 2 4   
13 Defensa y Justicia    3 1 1 1 6 7 4   
14 Talleres              2 1 0 1 6 4 3   
15 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 1 3   
16 Godoy Cruz            2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
17 Banfield              2 1 0 1 3 4 3   
18 Atletico Tucuman      2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
18 Huracan               2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
20 Rosario Central       2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
21 Chacarita Juniors     1 0 1 0 1 1 1   
22 Gimnasia-La Plata     2 0 1 1 4 5 1   
23 Tigre                 3 0 1 2 2 7 1   
24 Olimpo                3 0 1 2 1 6 1   
25 Argentinos Juniors    2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
26 Arsenal               3 0 0 3 1 4 0   
27 Lanus                 2 0 0 2 2 6 0   
28 Temperley             2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                              
Saturday, September 16
Independiente         v Lanus             (2305)  
Sunday, September 17  
Talleres              v Velez Sarsfield   (1405)  
Atletico Tucuman      v Chacarita Juniors (1705)  
Banfield              v Racing Club       (1905)  
Boca Juniors          v Godoy Cruz        (2105)  
San Martin (San Juan) v River Plate       (2305)  
Monday, September 18  
Gimnasia-La Plata     v Huracan           (2205)  
Tuesday, September 19 
Temperley             v Rosario Central   (0005)

