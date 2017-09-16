UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Argentinos Juniors 1 Belgrano 2 Defensa y Justicia 1 Union 3 Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 0 San Lorenzo 1 Arsenal 0 Friday, September 15 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Estudiantes 0 Tigre 1 Patronato 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Union 3 2 1 0 5 2 7 2 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 3 Boca Juniors 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 4 River Plate 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 5 Patronato 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 ------------------------- 6 Belgrano 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 7 San Lorenzo 3 1 2 0 2 1 5 9 Racing Club 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 10 Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 11 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 1 1 3 2 4 ------------------------- 12 Estudiantes 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 13 Defensa y Justicia 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 14 Talleres 2 1 0 1 6 4 3 15 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 16 Godoy Cruz 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 17 Banfield 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 18 Atletico Tucuman 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 18 Huracan 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 20 Rosario Central 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 21 Chacarita Juniors 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 4 5 1 23 Tigre 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 24 Olimpo 3 0 1 2 1 6 1 25 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 26 Arsenal 3 0 0 3 1 4 0 27 Lanus 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 28 Temperley 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 16 Independiente v Lanus (2305) Sunday, September 17 Talleres v Velez Sarsfield (1405) Atletico Tucuman v Chacarita Juniors (1705) Banfield v Racing Club (1905) Boca Juniors v Godoy Cruz (2105) San Martin (San Juan) v River Plate (2305) Monday, September 18 Gimnasia-La Plata v Huracan (2205) Tuesday, September 19 Temperley v Rosario Central (0005)