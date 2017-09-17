FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 17, 2017 / 1:05 AM / in a month

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Argentine championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 17
Atletico Tucuman   1 Chacarita Juniors 1  
Banfield           1 Racing Club       0  
Boca Juniors       4 Godoy Cruz        1  
Talleres           0 Velez Sarsfield   0  
Saturday, September 16
Independiente      0 Lanus             1  
Argentinos Juniors 1 Belgrano          2  
Defensa y Justicia 1 Union             3  
Newell's Old Boys  2 Olimpo            0  
San Lorenzo        1 Arsenal           0  
Friday, September 15
Colon (Santa Fe)   0 Estudiantes       0  
Tigre              1 Patronato         3  
   Standings             P W D L F A Pts 
1  Boca Juniors          3 3 0 0 8 1 9   
2  Velez Sarsfield       3 2 1 0 5 0 7   
3  Union                 3 2 1 0 5 2 7   
4  River Plate           2 2 0 0 4 1 6   
5  Patronato             3 2 0 1 5 4 6   
-------------------------
6  Belgrano              3 2 0 1 4 3 6   
7  Banfield              3 2 0 1 4 4 6   
8  Colon (Santa Fe)      3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
8  San Lorenzo           3 1 2 0 2 1 5   
10 Talleres              3 1 1 1 6 4 4   
11 Racing Club           3 1 1 1 5 3 4   
-------------------------
12 Independiente         3 1 1 1 4 3 4   
13 Newell's Old Boys     3 1 1 1 3 2 4   
14 Estudiantes           3 1 1 1 2 2 4   
15 Defensa y Justicia    3 1 1 1 6 7 4   
16 Atletico Tucuman      3 1 1 1 3 4 4   
17 San Martin (San Juan) 2 1 0 1 2 1 3   
18 Huracan               2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
19 Godoy Cruz            3 1 0 2 4 7 3   
20 Lanus                 3 1 0 2 3 6 3   
21 Chacarita Juniors     2 0 2 0 2 2 2   
22 Rosario Central       2 0 2 0 1 1 2   
23 Gimnasia-La Plata     2 0 1 1 4 5 1   
24 Tigre                 3 0 1 2 2 7 1   
25 Olimpo                3 0 1 2 1 6 1   
26 Argentinos Juniors    2 0 0 2 2 4 0   
27 Arsenal               3 0 0 3 1 4 0   
28 Temperley             2 0 0 2 1 5 0   
1-5:  Copa Libertadores 
6-11: Copa Sudamericana 
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Sunday, September 17  
San Martin (San Juan) v River Plate     (2305)  
Monday, September 18  
Gimnasia-La Plata     v Huracan         (2205)  
Tuesday, September 19 
Temperley             v Rosario Central (0005)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.