UPDATE 4-Superliga Results

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Monday (start times are ART) Gimnasia La Plata (2) 2 Rosario Central (1) 1 Atlético Tucumán (2) 3 Temperley (0) 0 Independiente (0) 1 Estudiantes (0) 2 Friday, February 2 fixtures (ART/GMT) Argentinos Juniors v Defensa y Justicia (1900/2200) Patronato v Godoy Cruz (1900/2200) Belgrano v Lanús (2115/0015) Saturday, February 3 fixtures (ART/GMT) Banfield v Atlético Tucumán (1700/2000) Rosario Central v Unión Santa Fe (1700/2000) Colón v Independiente (1915/2215) River Plate v Olimpo (2130/0030)