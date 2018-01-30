FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 11:54 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 4-Superliga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Monday (start times are ART)
 Gimnasia La Plata   (2)  2  Rosario Central  (1)  1
 Atlético Tucumán    (2)  3  Temperley        (0)  0
 Independiente       (0)  1  Estudiantes      (0)  2

 Friday, February  2 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Argentinos Juniors  v  Defensa y Justicia  (1900/2200)
 Patronato           v  Godoy Cruz          (1900/2200)
 Belgrano            v  Lanús               (2115/0015)
 Saturday, February  3 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Banfield            v  Atlético Tucumán    (1700/2000)
 Rosario Central     v  Unión Santa Fe      (1700/2000)
 Colón               v  Independiente       (1915/2215)
 River Plate         v  Olimpo              (2130/0030)
