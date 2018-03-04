UPDATE 4-Superliga Results

Mar 4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Saturday (start times are ART) Tigre (0) 0 Talleres Córdoba (0) 0 San Lorenzo (0) 0 Unión Santa Fe (0) 0 Rosario Central (0) 1 Godoy Cruz (1) 2 Temperley (0) 1 Gimnasia La Plata (0) 1 Sunday, March 4 fixtures (ART/GMT) Atlético Tucumán v Defensa y Justicia (1700/2000) Banfield v Newell's Old Boys (1700/2000) River Plate v Chacarita Juniors (1915/2215) Racing Club v Vélez Sarsfield (2130/0030) Monday, March 5 fixtures (ART/GMT) San Martín San Juan v Independiente (1900/2200) Estudiantes v Olimpo (1900/2200) Argentinos Juniors v Boca Juniors (2115/0015)