March 3, 2018 / 9:59 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 4-Superliga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar  4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Saturday (start times are ART)
 Tigre            (0)  0  Talleres Córdoba   (0)  0
 San Lorenzo      (0)  0  Unión Santa Fe     (0)  0
 Rosario Central  (0)  1  Godoy Cruz         (1)  2
 Temperley        (0)  1  Gimnasia La Plata  (0)  1

 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Atlético Tucumán      v  Defensa y Justicia  (1700/2000)
 Banfield              v  Newell's Old Boys   (1700/2000)
 River Plate           v  Chacarita Juniors   (1915/2215)
 Racing Club           v  Vélez Sarsfield     (2130/0030)
 Monday, March  5 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 San Martín San Juan   v  Independiente       (1900/2200)
 Estudiantes           v  Olimpo              (1900/2200)
 Argentinos Juniors    v  Boca Juniors        (2115/0015)
