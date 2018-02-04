FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2018 / 9:52 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 5-Superliga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Saturday (start times are ART)
 Banfield         (0)  0  Atlético Tucumán    (0)  0
 Rosario Central  (1)  1  Unión Santa Fe      (0)  0
 Colón            (0)  0  Independiente       (0)  1
 River Plate      (0)  2  Olimpo              (0)  0

 Sunday, February  4 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Estudiantes           v  Newell's Old Boys  (1700/2000)
 Arsenal               v  Gimnasia La Plata  (1700/2000)
 San Lorenzo           v  Boca Juniors       (1915/2215)
 Racing Club           v  Huracán            (2130/0030)
 Monday, February  5 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Temperley             v  Talleres Córdoba   (1900/2200)
 Chacarita Juniors     v  Vélez Sarsfield    (1900/2200)
 San Martín San Juan   v  Tigre              (2115/0015)
 Wednesday, February  7 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Godoy Cruz            v  Lanús              (2130/0030)
