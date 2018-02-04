UPDATE 5-Superliga Results

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the Superliga on Saturday (start times are ART) Banfield (0) 0 Atlético Tucumán (0) 0 Rosario Central (1) 1 Unión Santa Fe (0) 0 Colón (0) 0 Independiente (0) 1 River Plate (0) 2 Olimpo (0) 0 Sunday, February 4 fixtures (ART/GMT) Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (1700/2000) Arsenal v Gimnasia La Plata (1700/2000) San Lorenzo v Boca Juniors (1915/2215) Racing Club v Huracán (2130/0030) Monday, February 5 fixtures (ART/GMT) Temperley v Talleres Córdoba (1900/2200) Chacarita Juniors v Vélez Sarsfield (1900/2200) San Martín San Juan v Tigre (2115/0015) Wednesday, February 7 fixtures (ART/GMT) Godoy Cruz v Lanús (2130/0030)