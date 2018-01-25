Superliga Standings

Jan 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 12 10 0 2 25 5 30 2 San Lorenzo 12 8 3 1 18 6 27 3 Unión SF 12 6 4 2 16 9 22 4 Independiente 12 6 4 2 13 8 22 5 Talleres 12 6 3 3 16 7 21 ............................................. 6 Huracán 12 6 3 3 16 8 21 7 Colón 12 5 5 2 15 11 20 8 San Martín SJ 12 6 2 4 15 13 20 9 Belgrano 12 5 5 2 9 8 20 10 Def y Justicia 12 5 3 4 20 18 18 11 Arg Juniors 12 5 2 5 17 15 17 ............................................. 12 Godoy Cruz 11 5 2 4 14 14 17 13 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 10 10 17 14 Racing 12 4 4 4 15 14 16 15 Tucumán 12 4 4 4 12 12 16 16 Banfield 12 4 3 5 15 14 15 17 River Plate 12 4 3 5 16 18 15 18 Patronato 12 4 3 5 12 15 15 19 Vélez 12 4 2 6 9 13 14 20 Rosario 12 3 5 4 9 15 14 21 Gimn La Plata 12 4 1 7 16 22 13 22 Lanús 11 4 1 6 9 20 13 23 Temperley 12 3 3 6 9 20 12 24 NOB 12 3 4 5 10 10 10 25 Chacarita 12 2 3 7 9 13 9 26 Olimpo 12 2 3 7 7 17 9 27 Tigre 12 1 5 6 9 17 8 28 Arsenal 12 1 2 9 6 15 5 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana