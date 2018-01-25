FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 2:11 AM / 2 days ago

Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Wednesday

                      P   W  D  L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            12  10  0  2  25   5   30
  2  San Lorenzo     12   8  3  1  18   6   27
  3  Unión SF        12   6  4  2  16   9   22
  4  Independiente   12   6  4  2  13   8   22
  5  Talleres        12   6  3  3  16   7   21
 .............................................
  6  Huracán         12   6  3  3  16   8   21
  7  Colón           12   5  5  2  15  11   20
  8  San Martín SJ   12   6  2  4  15  13   20
  9  Belgrano        12   5  5  2   9   8   20
 10  Def y Justicia  12   5  3  4  20  18   18
 11  Arg Juniors     12   5  2  5  17  15   17
 .............................................
 12  Godoy Cruz      11   5  2  4  14  14   17
 13  Estudiantes     12   5  2  5  10  10   17
 14  Racing          12   4  4  4  15  14   16
 15  Tucumán         12   4  4  4  12  12   16
 16  Banfield        12   4  3  5  15  14   15
 17  River Plate     12   4  3  5  16  18   15
 18  Patronato       12   4  3  5  12  15   15
 19  Vélez           12   4  2  6   9  13   14
 20  Rosario         12   3  5  4   9  15   14
 21  Gimn La Plata   12   4  1  7  16  22   13
 22  Lanús           11   4  1  6   9  20   13
 23  Temperley       12   3  3  6   9  20   12
 24  NOB             12   3  4  5  10  10   10
 25  Chacarita       12   2  3  7   9  13    9
 26  Olimpo          12   2  3  7   7  17    9
 27  Tigre           12   1  5  6   9  17    8
 28  Arsenal         12   1  2  9   6  15    5

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
