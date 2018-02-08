FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 2:23 AM / 2 days ago

Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Wednesday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            14  11  1   2  28   6   34
  2  San Lorenzo     14   8  4   2  19   9   28
  3  Talleres        14   8  3   3  19   7   27
  4  Unión SF        14   7  4   3  18  11   25
  5  Independiente   14   7  4   3  15  10   25
 ..............................................
  6  Huracán         14   7  3   4  17  12   24
  7  Godoy Cruz      14   7  3   4  19  15   24
  8  Belgrano        14   6  6   2  11   9   24
  9  Arg Juniors     14   7  2   5  21  16   23
 10  Estudiantes     14   7  2   5  16  13   23
 11  San Martín SJ   14   6  3   5  15  15   21
 ..............................................
 12  Tucumán         14   5  5   4  15  12   20
 13  Colón           14   5  5   4  15  14   20
 14  Racing          14   5  4   5  20  16   19
 15  Banfield        14   5  4   5  17  15   19
 16  Def y Justicia  14   5  3   6  21  21   18
 17  River Plate     14   5  3   6  18  19   18
 18  Patronato       14   4  5   5  13  16   17
 19  Gimn La Plata   14   5  2   7  18  23   17
 20  Vélez           14   5  2   7  10  15   17
 21  Rosario         14   4  5   5  11  17   17
 22  Lanús           14   4  3   7  11  25   15
 23  NOB             14   4  4   6  14  15   13
 24  Chacarita       14   3  3   8  11  14   12
 25  Temperley       14   3  3   8   9  24   12
 26  Tigre           14   1  6   7  10  19    9
 27  Olimpo          14   2  3   9   8  21    9
 28  Arsenal         14   1  3  10   7  17    6

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
