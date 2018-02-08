Superliga Standings

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Wednesday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 14 11 1 2 28 6 34 2 San Lorenzo 14 8 4 2 19 9 28 3 Talleres 14 8 3 3 19 7 27 4 Unión SF 14 7 4 3 18 11 25 5 Independiente 14 7 4 3 15 10 25 .............................................. 6 Huracán 14 7 3 4 17 12 24 7 Godoy Cruz 14 7 3 4 19 15 24 8 Belgrano 14 6 6 2 11 9 24 9 Arg Juniors 14 7 2 5 21 16 23 10 Estudiantes 14 7 2 5 16 13 23 11 San Martín SJ 14 6 3 5 15 15 21 .............................................. 12 Tucumán 14 5 5 4 15 12 20 13 Colón 14 5 5 4 15 14 20 14 Racing 14 5 4 5 20 16 19 15 Banfield 14 5 4 5 17 15 19 16 Def y Justicia 14 5 3 6 21 21 18 17 River Plate 14 5 3 6 18 19 18 18 Patronato 14 4 5 5 13 16 17 19 Gimn La Plata 14 5 2 7 18 23 17 20 Vélez 14 5 2 7 10 15 17 21 Rosario 14 4 5 5 11 17 17 22 Lanús 14 4 3 7 11 25 15 23 NOB 14 4 4 6 14 15 13 24 Chacarita 14 3 3 8 11 14 12 25 Temperley 14 3 3 8 9 24 12 26 Tigre 14 1 6 7 10 19 9 27 Olimpo 14 2 3 9 8 21 9 28 Arsenal 14 1 3 10 7 17 6 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana