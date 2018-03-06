FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018

Superliga Standings

Mar  6 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Monday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            18  14  1   3  34  10   43
  2  Talleres        18  10  5   3  23   8   35
  3  Independiente   17   9  5   3  20  10   32
  4  San Lorenzo     17   9  5   3  20  10   32
  5  Racing          18   9  4   5  29  20   31
 ..............................................
  6  Godoy Cruz      18   9  4   5  26  21   31
  7  Estudiantes     18   9  3   6  19  14   30
  8  Huracán         18   8  5   5  21  16   29
  9  Belgrano        18   7  8   3  17  15   29
 10  Unión SF        18   7  7   4  19  14   28
 11  Def y Justicia  18   8  4   6  28  24   28
 ..............................................
 12  Colón           18   7  7   4  18  15   28
 13  Arg Juniors     18   8  3   7  25  22   27
 14  Tucumán         18   6  7   5  19  16   25
 15  Patronato       18   6  6   6  20  19   24
 16  Rosario         18   6  6   6  21  22   24
 17  Banfield        18   6  4   8  18  18   22
 18  Gimn La Plata   18   6  4   8  20  25   22
 19  San Martín SJ   18   6  4   8  19  26   22
 20  Vélez           18   6  3   9  14  21   21
 21  River Plate     18   5  5   8  21  24   20
 22  Lanús           18   5  4   9  15  31   19
 23  Tigre           18   2  9   7  13  20   15
 24  Temperley       18   3  6   9  10  26   15
 25  NOB             18   4  5   9  14  18   14
 26  Chacarita       18   3  4  11  14  23   13
 27  Olimpo          18   3  3  12  11  30   12
 28  Arsenal         18   2  5  11  11  21   11

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
