January 30, 2018 / 12:04 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Monday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            13  11  0   2  27   5   33
  2  San Lorenzo     13   8  3   2  18   8   27
  3  Unión SF        13   7  4   2  18  10   25
  4  Talleres        13   7  3   3  18   7   24
  5  Huracán         13   7  3   3  17   8   24
 ..............................................
  6  Belgrano        13   6  5   2  11   9   23
  7  Independiente   13   6  4   3  14  10   22
  8  Arg Juniors     13   6  2   5  19  15   20
  9  Colón           13   5  5   3  15  13   20
 10  Godoy Cruz      12   6  2   4  15  14   20
 11  Estudiantes     13   6  2   5  12  11   20
 ..............................................
 12  San Martín SJ   13   6  2   5  15  15   20
 13  Tucumán         13   5  4   4  15  12   19
 14  Banfield        13   5  3   5  17  15   18
 15  Def y Justicia  13   5  3   5  20  19   18
 16  Vélez           13   5  2   6  10  13   17
 17  Racing          13   4  4   5  16  16   16
 18  Patronato       13   4  4   5  13  16   16
 19  Gimn La Plata   13   5  1   7  18  23   16
 20  River Plate     13   4  3   6  16  19   15
 21  Rosario         13   3  5   5  10  17   14
 22  Lanús           12   4  2   6  10  21   14
 23  NOB             13   4  4   5  12  11   13
 24  Temperley       13   3  3   7   9  23   12
 25  Chacarita       13   2  3   8   9  14    9
 26  Olimpo          13   2  3   8   8  19    9
 27  Tigre           13   1  5   7  10  19    8
 28  Arsenal         13   1  2  10   7  17    5

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
