UPDATE 2-Superliga Standings

Feb 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 14 11 1 2 28 6 34 2 San Lorenzo 14 8 4 2 19 9 28 3 Talleres 14 8 3 3 19 7 27 4 Unión SF 15 7 5 3 18 11 26 5 Independiente 14 7 4 3 15 10 25 .............................................. 6 Huracán 14 7 3 4 17 12 24 7 Godoy Cruz 14 7 3 4 19 15 24 8 Estudiantes 15 7 3 5 16 13 24 9 Belgrano 14 6 6 2 11 9 24 10 Arg Juniors 14 7 2 5 21 16 23 11 Colón 15 6 5 4 16 14 23 .............................................. 12 Def y Justicia 15 6 3 6 25 23 21 13 San Martín SJ 14 6 3 5 15 15 21 14 Tucumán 14 5 5 4 15 12 20 15 Patronato 15 5 5 5 15 16 20 16 Racing 14 5 4 5 20 16 19 17 Banfield 14 5 4 5 17 15 19 18 River Plate 14 5 3 6 18 19 18 19 Gimn La Plata 15 5 3 7 18 23 18 20 Rosario 14 4 5 5 11 17 17 21 Vélez 15 5 2 8 10 17 17 22 Lanús 14 4 3 7 11 25 15 23 NOB 15 4 4 7 14 16 13 24 Chacarita 15 3 3 9 13 18 12 25 Temperley 14 3 3 8 9 24 12 26 Tigre 14 1 6 7 10 19 9 27 Olimpo 14 2 3 9 8 21 9 28 Arsenal 15 1 4 10 7 17 7 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana