February 11, 2018

UPDATE 2-Superliga Standings

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Sunday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            14  11  1   2  28   6   34
  2  Talleres        15   9  3   3  20   7   30
  3  San Lorenzo     14   8  4   2  19   9   28
  4  Godoy Cruz      15   8  3   4  21  16   27
  5  Unión SF        15   7  5   3  18  11   26
 ..............................................
  6  Independiente   14   7  4   3  15  10   25
  7  Huracán         14   7  3   4  17  12   24
  8  Estudiantes     15   7  3   5  16  13   24
  9  Belgrano        15   6  6   3  12  11   24
 10  Arg Juniors     14   7  2   5  21  16   23
 11  Colón           15   6  5   4  16  14   23
 ..............................................
 12  Racing          15   6  4   5  22  17   22
 13  Def y Justicia  15   6  3   6  25  23   21
 14  San Martín SJ   14   6  3   5  15  15   21
 15  Tucumán         14   5  5   4  15  12   20
 16  Patronato       15   5  5   5  15  16   20
 17  Banfield        15   5  4   6  17  16   19
 18  River Plate     14   5  3   6  18  19   18
 19  Gimn La Plata   15   5  3   7  18  23   18
 20  Rosario         14   4  5   5  11  17   17
 21  Vélez           15   5  2   8  10  17   17
 22  Lanús           14   4  3   7  11  25   15
 23  NOB             15   4  4   7  14  16   13
 24  Chacarita       15   3  3   9  13  18   12
 25  Temperley       14   3  3   8   9  24   12
 26  Tigre           14   1  6   7  10  19    9
 27  Olimpo          15   2  3  10   9  23    9
 28  Arsenal         15   1  4  10   7  17    7

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
