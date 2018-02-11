UPDATE 2-Superliga Standings

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 14 11 1 2 28 6 34 2 Talleres 15 9 3 3 20 7 30 3 San Lorenzo 14 8 4 2 19 9 28 4 Godoy Cruz 15 8 3 4 21 16 27 5 Unión SF 15 7 5 3 18 11 26 .............................................. 6 Independiente 14 7 4 3 15 10 25 7 Huracán 14 7 3 4 17 12 24 8 Estudiantes 15 7 3 5 16 13 24 9 Belgrano 15 6 6 3 12 11 24 10 Arg Juniors 14 7 2 5 21 16 23 11 Colón 15 6 5 4 16 14 23 .............................................. 12 Racing 15 6 4 5 22 17 22 13 Def y Justicia 15 6 3 6 25 23 21 14 San Martín SJ 14 6 3 5 15 15 21 15 Tucumán 14 5 5 4 15 12 20 16 Patronato 15 5 5 5 15 16 20 17 Banfield 15 5 4 6 17 16 19 18 River Plate 14 5 3 6 18 19 18 19 Gimn La Plata 15 5 3 7 18 23 18 20 Rosario 14 4 5 5 11 17 17 21 Vélez 15 5 2 8 10 17 17 22 Lanús 14 4 3 7 11 25 15 23 NOB 15 4 4 7 14 16 13 24 Chacarita 15 3 3 9 13 18 12 25 Temperley 14 3 3 8 9 24 12 26 Tigre 14 1 6 7 10 19 9 27 Olimpo 15 2 3 10 9 23 9 28 Arsenal 15 1 4 10 7 17 7 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana