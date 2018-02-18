FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2018

UPDATE 2-Superliga Standings

Feb 18 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            15  12  1   2  29   6   37
  2  San Lorenzo     15   9  4   2  20   9   31
  3  Talleres        15   9  3   3  20   7   30
  4  Godoy Cruz      15   8  3   4  21  16   27
  5  Estudiantes     16   8  3   5  18  13   27
 ..............................................
  6  Unión SF        16   7  5   4  18  13   26
  7  Independiente   15   7  5   3  15  10   26
  8  Racing          16   7  4   5  25  18   25
  9  Belgrano        16   6  7   3  14  13   25
 10  Tucumán         16   6  6   4  19  15   24
 11  Huracán         15   7  3   5  19  15   24
 ..............................................
 12  Arg Juniors     16   7  3   6  23  20   24
 13  Colón           15   6  5   4  16  14   23
 14  Rosario         16   6  5   5  19  19   23
 15  Def y Justicia  15   6  3   6  25  23   21
 16  San Martín SJ   15   6  3   6  16  17   21
 17  Patronato       15   5  5   5  15  16   20
 18  Banfield        15   5  4   6  17  16   19
 19  River Plate     15   5  3   7  18  20   18
 20  Gimn La Plata   15   5  3   7  18  23   18
 21  Vélez           16   5  3   8  12  19   18
 22  Lanús           16   5  3   8  13  28   18
 23  NOB             16   4  4   8  14  17   13
 24  Temperley       16   3  4   9   9  25   13
 25  Chacarita       15   3  3   9  13  18   12
 26  Tigre           15   2  6   7  12  19   12
 27  Olimpo          16   2  3  11   9  28    9
 28  Arsenal         15   1  4  10   7  17    7

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
