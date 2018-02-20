FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 12:03 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Monday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            16  13  1   2  30   6   40
  2  Talleres        16   9  4   3  21   8   31
  3  San Lorenzo     15   9  4   2  20   9   31
  4  Godoy Cruz      16   8  4   4  23  18   28
  5  Estudiantes     16   8  3   5  18  13   27
 ..............................................
  6  Unión SF        16   7  5   4  18  13   26
  7  Independiente   15   7  5   3  15  10   26
  8  Colón           16   7  5   4  17  14   26
  9  Racing          16   7  4   5  25  18   25
 10  Huracán         16   7  4   5  20  16   25
 11  Belgrano        16   6  7   3  14  13   25
 ..............................................
 12  Tucumán         16   6  6   4  19  15   24
 13  Arg Juniors     16   7  3   6  23  20   24
 14  Patronato       16   6  5   5  18  16   23
 15  Rosario         16   6  5   5  19  19   23
 16  Def y Justicia  16   6  4   6  26  24   22
 17  San Martín SJ   16   6  4   6  17  18   22
 18  Banfield        16   5  4   7  17  17   19
 19  River Plate     16   5  4   7  20  22   19
 20  Gimn La Plata   16   5  3   8  18  24   18
 21  Vélez           16   5  3   8  12  19   18
 22  Lanús           16   5  3   8  13  28   18
 23  NOB             16   4  4   8  14  17   13
 24  Tigre           16   2  7   7  13  20   13
 25  Temperley       16   3  4   9   9  25   13
 26  Chacarita       16   3  3  10  13  21   12
 27  Olimpo          16   2  3  11   9  28    9
 28  Arsenal         16   1  5  10   8  18    8

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
