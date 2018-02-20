UPDATE 2-Superliga Standings

Feb 20 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 16 13 1 2 30 6 40 2 Talleres 16 9 4 3 21 8 31 3 San Lorenzo 15 9 4 2 20 9 31 4 Godoy Cruz 16 8 4 4 23 18 28 5 Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 18 13 27 .............................................. 6 Unión SF 16 7 5 4 18 13 26 7 Independiente 15 7 5 3 15 10 26 8 Colón 16 7 5 4 17 14 26 9 Racing 16 7 4 5 25 18 25 10 Huracán 16 7 4 5 20 16 25 11 Belgrano 16 6 7 3 14 13 25 .............................................. 12 Tucumán 16 6 6 4 19 15 24 13 Arg Juniors 16 7 3 6 23 20 24 14 Patronato 16 6 5 5 18 16 23 15 Rosario 16 6 5 5 19 19 23 16 Def y Justicia 16 6 4 6 26 24 22 17 San Martín SJ 16 6 4 6 17 18 22 18 Banfield 16 5 4 7 17 17 19 19 River Plate 16 5 4 7 20 22 19 20 Gimn La Plata 16 5 3 8 18 24 18 21 Vélez 16 5 3 8 12 19 18 22 Lanús 16 5 3 8 13 28 18 23 NOB 16 4 4 8 14 17 13 24 Tigre 16 2 7 7 13 20 13 25 Temperley 16 3 4 9 9 25 13 26 Chacarita 16 3 3 10 13 21 12 27 Olimpo 16 2 3 11 9 28 9 28 Arsenal 16 1 5 10 8 18 8 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana