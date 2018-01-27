FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018 / 12:03 AM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            12  10  0   2  25   5   30
  2  San Lorenzo     13   8  3   2  18   8   27
  3  Talleres        13   7  3   3  18   7   24
  4  Unión SF        12   6  4   2  16   9   22
  5  Independiente   12   6  4   2  13   8   22
 ..............................................
  6  Huracán         12   6  3   3  16   8   21
  7  Colón           12   5  5   2  15  11   20
  8  San Martín SJ   12   6  2   4  15  13   20
  9  Godoy Cruz      12   6  2   4  15  14   20
 10  Belgrano        12   5  5   2   9   8   20
 11  Banfield        13   5  3   5  17  15   18
 ..............................................
 12  Def y Justicia  13   5  3   5  20  19   18
 13  Arg Juniors     12   5  2   5  17  15   17
 14  Estudiantes     12   5  2   5  10  10   17
 15  Vélez           13   5  2   6  10  13   17
 16  Racing          12   4  4   4  15  14   16
 17  Tucumán         12   4  4   4  12  12   16
 18  River Plate     12   4  3   5  16  18   15
 19  Patronato       12   4  3   5  12  15   15
 20  Rosario         12   3  5   4   9  15   14
 21  NOB             13   4  4   5  12  11   13
 22  Gimn La Plata   12   4  1   7  16  22   13
 23  Lanús           11   4  1   6   9  20   13
 24  Temperley       12   3  3   6   9  20   12
 25  Chacarita       13   2  3   8   9  14    9
 26  Olimpo          12   2  3   7   7  17    9
 27  Tigre           13   1  5   7  10  19    8
 28  Arsenal         13   1  2  10   7  17    5

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
