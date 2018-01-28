UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Jan 28 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 13 11 0 2 27 5 33 2 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 8 27 3 Talleres 13 7 3 3 18 7 24 4 Belgrano 13 6 5 2 11 9 23 5 Unión SF 12 6 4 2 16 9 22 .............................................. 6 Independiente 12 6 4 2 13 8 22 7 Huracán 12 6 3 3 16 8 21 8 Arg Juniors 13 6 2 5 19 15 20 9 Colón 13 5 5 3 15 13 20 10 Godoy Cruz 12 6 2 4 15 14 20 11 San Martín SJ 13 6 2 5 15 15 20 .............................................. 12 Banfield 13 5 3 5 17 15 18 13 Def y Justicia 13 5 3 5 20 19 18 14 Estudiantes 12 5 2 5 10 10 17 15 Vélez 13 5 2 6 10 13 17 16 Racing 12 4 4 4 15 14 16 17 Tucumán 12 4 4 4 12 12 16 18 Patronato 13 4 4 5 13 16 16 19 River Plate 12 4 3 5 16 18 15 20 Rosario 12 3 5 4 9 15 14 21 Lanús 12 4 2 6 10 21 14 22 NOB 13 4 4 5 12 11 13 23 Gimn La Plata 12 4 1 7 16 22 13 24 Temperley 12 3 3 6 9 20 12 25 Chacarita 13 2 3 8 9 14 9 26 Olimpo 13 2 3 8 8 19 9 27 Tigre 13 1 5 7 10 19 8 28 Arsenal 13 1 2 10 7 17 5 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana