UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Feb 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 13 11 0 2 27 5 33 2 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 8 27 3 Unión SF 14 7 4 3 18 11 25 4 Talleres 13 7 3 3 18 7 24 5 Huracán 13 7 3 3 17 8 24 .............................................. 6 Belgrano 14 6 6 2 11 9 24 7 Arg Juniors 14 7 2 5 21 16 23 8 Independiente 13 6 4 3 14 10 22 9 Godoy Cruz 13 6 3 4 15 14 21 10 Tucumán 14 5 5 4 15 12 20 11 Colón 13 5 5 3 15 13 20 .............................................. 12 Estudiantes 13 6 2 5 12 11 20 13 San Martín SJ 13 6 2 5 15 15 20 14 Banfield 14 5 4 5 17 15 19 15 Def y Justicia 14 5 3 6 21 21 18 16 Patronato 14 4 5 5 13 16 17 17 Vélez 13 5 2 6 10 13 17 18 Rosario 14 4 5 5 11 17 17 19 Racing 13 4 4 5 16 16 16 20 Gimn La Plata 13 5 1 7 18 23 16 21 River Plate 13 4 3 6 16 19 15 22 Lanús 13 4 3 6 10 21 15 23 NOB 13 4 4 5 12 11 13 24 Temperley 13 3 3 7 9 23 12 25 Chacarita 13 2 3 8 9 14 9 26 Olimpo 13 2 3 8 8 19 9 27 Tigre 13 1 5 7 10 19 8 28 Arsenal 13 1 2 10 7 17 5 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana