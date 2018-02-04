FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Sunday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            13  11  0   2  27   5   33
  2  San Lorenzo     13   8  3   2  18   8   27
  3  Unión SF        14   7  4   3  18  11   25
  4  Independiente   14   7  4   3  15  10   25
  5  Talleres        13   7  3   3  18   7   24
 ..............................................
  6  Huracán         13   7  3   3  17   8   24
  7  Belgrano        14   6  6   2  11   9   24
  8  Arg Juniors     14   7  2   5  21  16   23
  9  Estudiantes     14   7  2   5  16  13   23
 10  Godoy Cruz      13   6  3   4  15  14   21
 11  Tucumán         14   5  5   4  15  12   20
 ..............................................
 12  Colón           14   5  5   4  15  14   20
 13  San Martín SJ   13   6  2   5  15  15   20
 14  Banfield        14   5  4   5  17  15   19
 15  Def y Justicia  14   5  3   6  21  21   18
 16  River Plate     14   5  3   6  18  19   18
 17  Patronato       14   4  5   5  13  16   17
 18  Vélez           13   5  2   6  10  13   17
 19  Gimn La Plata   14   5  2   7  18  23   17
 20  Rosario         14   4  5   5  11  17   17
 21  Racing          13   4  4   5  16  16   16
 22  Lanús           13   4  3   6  10  21   15
 23  NOB             14   4  4   6  14  15   13
 24  Temperley       13   3  3   7   9  23   12
 25  Chacarita       13   2  3   8   9  14    9
 26  Olimpo          14   2  3   9   8  21    9
 27  Tigre           13   1  5   7  10  19    8
 28  Arsenal         14   1  3  10   7  17    6

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
