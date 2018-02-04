UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 13 11 0 2 27 5 33 2 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 18 8 27 3 Unión SF 14 7 4 3 18 11 25 4 Independiente 14 7 4 3 15 10 25 5 Talleres 13 7 3 3 18 7 24 .............................................. 6 Huracán 13 7 3 3 17 8 24 7 Belgrano 14 6 6 2 11 9 24 8 Arg Juniors 14 7 2 5 21 16 23 9 Estudiantes 14 7 2 5 16 13 23 10 Godoy Cruz 13 6 3 4 15 14 21 11 Tucumán 14 5 5 4 15 12 20 .............................................. 12 Colón 14 5 5 4 15 14 20 13 San Martín SJ 13 6 2 5 15 15 20 14 Banfield 14 5 4 5 17 15 19 15 Def y Justicia 14 5 3 6 21 21 18 16 River Plate 14 5 3 6 18 19 18 17 Patronato 14 4 5 5 13 16 17 18 Vélez 13 5 2 6 10 13 17 19 Gimn La Plata 14 5 2 7 18 23 17 20 Rosario 14 4 5 5 11 17 17 21 Racing 13 4 4 5 16 16 16 22 Lanús 13 4 3 6 10 21 15 23 NOB 14 4 4 6 14 15 13 24 Temperley 13 3 3 7 9 23 12 25 Chacarita 13 2 3 8 9 14 9 26 Olimpo 14 2 3 9 8 21 9 27 Tigre 13 1 5 7 10 19 8 28 Arsenal 14 1 3 10 7 17 6 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana