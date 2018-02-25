FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018

UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Sunday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            16  13  1   2  30   6   40
  2  Talleres        16   9  4   3  21   8   31
  3  San Lorenzo     15   9  4   2  20   9   31
  4  Independiente   16   8  5   3  16  10   29
  5  Racing          17   8  4   5  27  19   28
 ..............................................
  6  Huracán         17   8  4   5  21  16   28
  7  Godoy Cruz      17   8  4   5  24  20   28
  8  Belgrano        17   7  7   3  15  13   28
  9  Estudiantes     17   8  3   6  18  14   27
 10  Unión SF        16   7  5   4  18  13   26
 11  Colón           16   7  5   4  17  14   26
 ..............................................
 12  Tucumán         17   6  7   4  19  15   25
 13  Def y Justicia  17   7  4   6  27  24   25
 14  Arg Juniors     16   7  3   6  23  20   24
 15  Rosario         17   6  6   5  20  20   24
 16  Patronato       17   6  5   6  18  17   23
 17  San Martín SJ   16   6  4   6  17  18   22
 18  Vélez           17   6  3   8  13  19   21
 19  Banfield        17   5  4   8  17  18   19
 20  River Plate     17   5  4   8  20  23   19
 21  Lanús           17   5  4   8  14  29   19
 22  Gimn La Plata   16   5  3   8  18  24   18
 23  Tigre           17   2  8   7  13  20   14
 24  NOB             16   4  4   8  14  17   13
 25  Temperley       16   3  4   9   9  25   13
 26  Chacarita       17   3  3  11  13  22   12
 27  Olimpo          17   3  3  11  11  29   12
 28  Arsenal         17   1  5  11   9  20    8

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
