UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Feb 25 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Sunday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 16 13 1 2 30 6 40 2 Talleres 16 9 4 3 21 8 31 3 San Lorenzo 15 9 4 2 20 9 31 4 Independiente 16 8 5 3 16 10 29 5 Racing 17 8 4 5 27 19 28 .............................................. 6 Huracán 17 8 4 5 21 16 28 7 Godoy Cruz 17 8 4 5 24 20 28 8 Belgrano 17 7 7 3 15 13 28 9 Estudiantes 17 8 3 6 18 14 27 10 Unión SF 16 7 5 4 18 13 26 11 Colón 16 7 5 4 17 14 26 .............................................. 12 Tucumán 17 6 7 4 19 15 25 13 Def y Justicia 17 7 4 6 27 24 25 14 Arg Juniors 16 7 3 6 23 20 24 15 Rosario 17 6 6 5 20 20 24 16 Patronato 17 6 5 6 18 17 23 17 San Martín SJ 16 6 4 6 17 18 22 18 Vélez 17 6 3 8 13 19 21 19 Banfield 17 5 4 8 17 18 19 20 River Plate 17 5 4 8 20 23 19 21 Lanús 17 5 4 8 14 29 19 22 Gimn La Plata 16 5 3 8 18 24 18 23 Tigre 17 2 8 7 13 20 14 24 NOB 16 4 4 8 14 17 13 25 Temperley 16 3 4 9 9 25 13 26 Chacarita 17 3 3 11 13 22 12 27 Olimpo 17 3 3 11 11 29 12 28 Arsenal 17 1 5 11 9 20 8 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana