March 3, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar  3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            17  14  1   2  34   8   43
  2  Talleres        18  10  5   3  23   8   35
  3  San Lorenzo     17   9  5   3  20  10   32
  4  Independiente   16   8  5   3  16  10   29
  5  Huracán         18   8  5   5  21  16   29
 ..............................................
  6  Belgrano        18   7  8   3  17  15   29
  7  Racing          17   8  4   5  27  19   28
  8  Unión SF        18   7  7   4  19  14   28
  9  Godoy Cruz      17   8  4   5  24  20   28
 10  Colón           18   7  7   4  18  15   28
 11  Estudiantes     17   8  3   6  18  14   27
 ..............................................
 12  Tucumán         17   6  7   4  19  15   25
 13  Def y Justicia  17   7  4   6  27  24   25
 14  Arg Juniors     17   7  3   7  23  22   24
 15  Patronato       18   6  6   6  20  19   24
 16  Rosario         17   6  6   5  20  20   24
 17  San Martín SJ   17   6  4   7  19  22   22
 18  Gimn La Plata   17   6  3   8  19  24   21
 19  Vélez           17   6  3   8  13  19   21
 20  Banfield        17   5  4   8  17  18   19
 21  River Plate     17   5  4   8  20  23   19
 22  Lanús           18   5  4   9  15  31   19
 23  Tigre           18   2  9   7  13  20   15
 24  NOB             17   4  5   8  14  17   14
 25  Temperley       17   3  5   9   9  25   14
 26  Chacarita       17   3  3  11  13  22   12
 27  Olimpo          17   3  3  11  11  29   12
 28  Arsenal         18   2  5  11  11  21   11

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
