UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Mar 3 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 17 14 1 2 34 8 43 2 Talleres 18 10 5 3 23 8 35 3 San Lorenzo 17 9 5 3 20 10 32 4 Independiente 16 8 5 3 16 10 29 5 Huracán 18 8 5 5 21 16 29 .............................................. 6 Belgrano 18 7 8 3 17 15 29 7 Racing 17 8 4 5 27 19 28 8 Unión SF 18 7 7 4 19 14 28 9 Godoy Cruz 17 8 4 5 24 20 28 10 Colón 18 7 7 4 18 15 28 11 Estudiantes 17 8 3 6 18 14 27 .............................................. 12 Tucumán 17 6 7 4 19 15 25 13 Def y Justicia 17 7 4 6 27 24 25 14 Arg Juniors 17 7 3 7 23 22 24 15 Patronato 18 6 6 6 20 19 24 16 Rosario 17 6 6 5 20 20 24 17 San Martín SJ 17 6 4 7 19 22 22 18 Gimn La Plata 17 6 3 8 19 24 21 19 Vélez 17 6 3 8 13 19 21 20 Banfield 17 5 4 8 17 18 19 21 River Plate 17 5 4 8 20 23 19 22 Lanús 18 5 4 9 15 31 19 23 Tigre 18 2 9 7 13 20 15 24 NOB 17 4 5 8 14 17 14 25 Temperley 17 3 5 9 9 25 14 26 Chacarita 17 3 3 11 13 22 12 27 Olimpo 17 3 3 11 11 29 12 28 Arsenal 18 2 5 11 11 21 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana