UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Mar 5 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 17 14 1 2 34 8 43 2 Talleres 18 10 5 3 23 8 35 3 Independiente 17 9 5 3 20 10 32 4 San Lorenzo 17 9 5 3 20 10 32 5 Racing 18 9 4 5 29 20 31 .............................................. 6 Godoy Cruz 18 9 4 5 26 21 31 7 Estudiantes 18 9 3 6 19 14 30 8 Huracán 18 8 5 5 21 16 29 9 Belgrano 18 7 8 3 17 15 29 10 Unión SF 18 7 7 4 19 14 28 11 Def y Justicia 18 8 4 6 28 24 28 .............................................. 12 Colón 18 7 7 4 18 15 28 13 Tucumán 18 6 7 5 19 16 25 14 Arg Juniors 17 7 3 7 23 22 24 15 Patronato 18 6 6 6 20 19 24 16 Rosario 18 6 6 6 21 22 24 17 Banfield 18 6 4 8 18 18 22 18 Gimn La Plata 18 6 4 8 20 25 22 19 San Martín SJ 18 6 4 8 19 26 22 20 Vélez 18 6 3 9 14 21 21 21 River Plate 18 5 5 8 21 24 20 22 Lanús 18 5 4 9 15 31 19 23 Tigre 18 2 9 7 13 20 15 24 Temperley 18 3 6 9 10 26 15 25 NOB 18 4 5 9 14 18 14 26 Chacarita 18 3 4 11 14 23 13 27 Olimpo 18 3 3 12 11 30 12 28 Arsenal 18 2 5 11 11 21 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana