FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
World Football
March 10, 2018 / 12:05 AM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday

                      P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Boca            18  14  1   3  34  10   43
  2  Talleres        19  11  5   3  26   9   38
  3  Godoy Cruz      19  10  4   5  27  21   34
  4  Independiente   17   9  5   3  20  10   32
  5  San Lorenzo     17   9  5   3  20  10   32
 ..............................................
  6  Racing          19   9  5   5  30  21   32
  7  Colón           19   8  7   4  21  15   31
  8  Estudiantes     18   9  3   6  19  14   30
  9  Huracán         18   8  5   5  21  16   29
 10  Belgrano        18   7  8   3  17  15   29
 11  Unión SF        18   7  7   4  19  14   28
 ..............................................
 12  Def y Justicia  18   8  4   6  28  24   28
 13  Arg Juniors     18   8  3   7  25  22   27
 14  Banfield        19   7  4   8  20  18   25
 15  Tucumán         19   6  7   6  20  19   25
 16  Patronato       18   6  6   6  20  19   24
 17  Rosario         18   6  6   6  21  22   24
 18  Gimn La Plata   19   6  4   9  20  27   22
 19  San Martín SJ   18   6  4   8  19  26   22
 20  Vélez           18   6  3   9  14  21   21
 21  River Plate     18   5  5   8  21  24   20
 22  Lanús           18   5  4   9  15  31   19
 23  Tigre           18   2  9   7  13  20   15
 24  Temperley       18   3  6   9  10  26   15
 25  NOB             18   4  5   9  14  18   14
 26  Chacarita       19   3  5  11  15  24   14
 27  Olimpo          19   3  3  13  11  33   12
 28  Arsenal         19   2  5  12  11  22   11

 1-5:   Copa Libertadores
 6-11:  Copa Sudamericana
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.