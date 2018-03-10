UPDATE 3-Superliga Standings

Mar 10 (OPTA) - Standings for the Superliga on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca 18 14 1 3 34 10 43 2 Talleres 19 11 5 3 26 9 38 3 Godoy Cruz 19 10 4 5 27 21 34 4 Independiente 17 9 5 3 20 10 32 5 San Lorenzo 17 9 5 3 20 10 32 .............................................. 6 Racing 19 9 5 5 30 21 32 7 Colón 19 8 7 4 21 15 31 8 Estudiantes 18 9 3 6 19 14 30 9 Huracán 18 8 5 5 21 16 29 10 Belgrano 18 7 8 3 17 15 29 11 Unión SF 18 7 7 4 19 14 28 .............................................. 12 Def y Justicia 18 8 4 6 28 24 28 13 Arg Juniors 18 8 3 7 25 22 27 14 Banfield 19 7 4 8 20 18 25 15 Tucumán 19 6 7 6 20 19 25 16 Patronato 18 6 6 6 20 19 24 17 Rosario 18 6 6 6 21 22 24 18 Gimn La Plata 19 6 4 9 20 27 22 19 San Martín SJ 18 6 4 8 19 26 22 20 Vélez 18 6 3 9 14 21 21 21 River Plate 18 5 5 8 21 24 20 22 Lanús 18 5 4 9 15 31 19 23 Tigre 18 2 9 7 13 20 15 24 Temperley 18 3 6 9 10 26 15 25 NOB 18 4 5 9 14 18 14 26 Chacarita 19 3 5 11 15 24 14 27 Olimpo 19 3 3 13 11 33 12 28 Arsenal 19 2 5 12 11 22 11 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana