UPDATE 5-Superliga Summaries

Feb 4 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Superliga on Saturday (start times are ART) Banfield (0) 0 Subs used: Villagra 75 (Lucero), Gómez 84 (Payero), Colela 88 (Sperduti) Atlético Tucumán (0) 0 Yellow card: Leyes 54, Fabio Álvarez 59, Rafael García 62 Subs used: Grahl 60 (Aliendro), Freitas 63 (Barbona), Blanco 74 (Affonso) Referee: Yamil Possi ................................................................. Rosario Central (1) 1 Scorers: F. Tobio 9 Yellow card: González 27, Ó. Cabezas 31, Lioi 48, Pereyra 55, Tobio 75 Subs used: Pereyra 46 (Lovera), López 87 (Lioi), Parot 91 (Carrizo) Unión Santa Fe (0) 0 Yellow card: Gómez 37, Bottinelli 79 Subs used: Gómez 25 (Gamba), Núñez 63 (Pittón), Lebus 78 (Pittón) Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez ................................................................. Colón (0) 0 Yellow card: Chancalay 33, Ceballos 71 Subs used: Silva 57 (Bernardi), Ruiz 66 (Correa), Guanca 74 (González) Independiente (0) 1 Scorers: L. Fernández 73pen Yellow card: Figal 82 Subs used: Gaibor 57 (Gigliotti), Benítez 79 (Menéndez), Gutiérrez 87 (Rodríguez) Referee: Nazareno Arasa ................................................................. River Plate (0) 2 Scorers: I. Scocco 56, I. Scocco 82 Subs used: Pratto 65 (Borré), Quintero 65 (Fernández), Mora 83 (Scocco) Olimpo (0) 0 Yellow card: Cahais 38, Ojeda 54, Porras 68 Subs used: Mancinelli 56 (Tellechea), Llambay 63 (Rosales), Ibáñez 70 (Villarruel) Referee: Pablo Dóvalo ................................................................. Sunday, February 4 fixtures (ART/GMT) Estudiantes v Newell's Old Boys (1700/2000) Arsenal v Gimnasia La Plata (1700/2000) San Lorenzo v Boca Juniors (1915/2215) Racing Club v Huracán (2130/0030) Monday, February 5 fixtures (ART/GMT) Temperley v Talleres Córdoba (1900/2200) Chacarita Juniors v Vélez Sarsfield (1900/2200) San Martín San Juan v Tigre (2115/0015) Wednesday, February 7 fixtures (ART/GMT) Godoy Cruz v Lanús (2130/0030)