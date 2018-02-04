FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2018 / 9:52 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 5-Superliga Summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb  4 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Superliga on Saturday (start times are ART)
 Banfield                                     (0)    0
      Subs used: Villagra 75 (Lucero), Gómez 84 (Payero), Colela
      88 (Sperduti)
 Atlético Tucumán                             (0)    0
      Yellow card: Leyes 54, Fabio Álvarez 59, Rafael García 62
      Subs used: Grahl 60 (Aliendro), Freitas 63 (Barbona), Blanco
      74 (Affonso)
 Referee: Yamil Possi
 .................................................................
 Rosario Central                              (1)    1
      Scorers: F. Tobio 9
      Yellow card: González 27, Ó. Cabezas 31, Lioi 48, Pereyra
      55, Tobio 75
      Subs used: Pereyra 46 (Lovera), López 87 (Lioi), Parot 91
      (Carrizo)
 Unión Santa Fe                               (0)    0
      Yellow card: Gómez 37, Bottinelli 79
      Subs used: Gómez 25 (Gamba), Núñez 63 (Pittón), Lebus 78
      (Pittón)
 Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
 .................................................................
 Colón                                        (0)    0
      Yellow card: Chancalay 33, Ceballos 71
      Subs used: Silva 57 (Bernardi), Ruiz 66 (Correa), Guanca 74
      (González)
 Independiente                                (0)    1
      Scorers: L. Fernández 73pen
      Yellow card: Figal 82
      Subs used: Gaibor 57 (Gigliotti), Benítez 79 (Menéndez),
      Gutiérrez 87 (Rodríguez)
 Referee: Nazareno Arasa
 .................................................................
 River Plate                                  (0)    2
      Scorers: I. Scocco 56, I. Scocco 82
      Subs used: Pratto 65 (Borré), Quintero 65 (Fernández), Mora
      83 (Scocco)
 Olimpo                                       (0)    0
      Yellow card: Cahais 38, Ojeda 54, Porras 68
      Subs used: Mancinelli 56 (Tellechea), Llambay 63 (Rosales),
      Ibáñez 70 (Villarruel)
 Referee: Pablo Dóvalo
 .................................................................

 Sunday, February  4 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Estudiantes           v  Newell's Old Boys  (1700/2000)
 Arsenal               v  Gimnasia La Plata  (1700/2000)
 San Lorenzo           v  Boca Juniors       (1915/2215)
 Racing Club           v  Huracán            (2130/0030)
 Monday, February  5 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Temperley             v  Talleres Córdoba   (1900/2200)
 Chacarita Juniors     v  Vélez Sarsfield    (1900/2200)
 San Martín San Juan   v  Tigre              (2115/0015)
 Wednesday, February  7 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Godoy Cruz            v  Lanús              (2130/0030)
