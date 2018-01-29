FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 28, 2018

UPDATE 7-Superliga Summaries

Jan 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Superliga on Sunday (start times are ART)
 Olimpo                                       (0)    1
      Scorers: E. Tellechea 90+2
      Yellow card: Vila 9, Rosales 42, Porras 47, Bellocq 76
      Subs used: Llambay 62 (Porras), Lentini 66 (Vila), Depetris
      82 (Troyansky)
 Belgrano                                     (1)    2
      Scorers: J. Ramis 21, M. Suárez 60
      Yellow card: Lema 38, Benítez 51, Barbieri 87
      Subs used: Lugo 15 (Lértora), Santiago Martínez 62
      (Guevgeozián), Barbieri 73 (Sequeira)
 Referee: Gerardo Méndez Cedro
 .................................................................
 Argentinos Juniors                           (0)    2
      Scorers: G. Machín 52, D. Batallini 70
      Yellow card: Cabrera 23, Torrén 42, Montero 92
      Subs used: Mac Allister 73 (Pisculichi), Mac Allister 76
      (Machín), Verón 92 (Barrios)
 San Martín San Juan                          (0)    0
      Red card: Gelabert 6
      Yellow card: Ardente 7, Olivera 29
      Subs used: Pelaitay 58 (Luque), Aguilar 66 (Maximiliano
      Rodríguez), Mosca 71 (Carabajal)
 Referee: Sebastián Ranciglio
 .................................................................
 Huracán                                      (1)    1
      Scorers: I. Pussetto 29pen
      Yellow card: Toranzo 59, Calello 82
      Subs used: Solís 77 (Toranzo), Mendoza 82 (Briasco), Bogado
      86 (Noir)
 River Plate                                  (0)    0
      Yellow card: Scocco 70, Saracchi 71, Pérez 79
      Subs used: Pratto 67 (Borré), Mora 79 (Pérez)
 Referee: Ariel Penel
 .................................................................
 Unión Santa Fe                               (1)    2
      Scorers: F. Soldano 38pen, D. Zabala 69
      Yellow card: Acevedo 65, Bottinelli 78, Martínez 92
      Missed penalty: L. Gamba 27
      Subs used: Gómez 66 (Fragapane), De Iriondo 84 (Zabala),
      Vitale 85 (Acevedo)
 Racing Club                                  (1)    1
      Scorers: D. González 15
      Yellow card: Sigali 16, Centurión 21, Musso 26
      Subs used: Triverio 71 (Domínguez), Ojeda 71 (Centurión),
      Cuadra 81 (Zaracho)
 Referee: Nazareno Arasa
 .................................................................

 Monday, January 29 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Gimnasia La Plata   v  Rosario Central     (1900/2200)
 Atlético Tucumán    v  Temperley           (1900/2200)
 Independiente       v  Estudiantes         (2115/0015)
 Friday, February  2 fixtures (ART/GMT)
 Argentinos Juniors  v  Defensa y Justicia  (1900/2200)
 Patronato           v  Godoy Cruz          (1900/2200)
 Belgrano            v  Lanús               (2115/0015)
