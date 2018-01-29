UPDATE 7-Superliga Summaries

Jan 29 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Superliga on Sunday (start times are ART) Olimpo (0) 1 Scorers: E. Tellechea 90+2 Yellow card: Vila 9, Rosales 42, Porras 47, Bellocq 76 Subs used: Llambay 62 (Porras), Lentini 66 (Vila), Depetris 82 (Troyansky) Belgrano (1) 2 Scorers: J. Ramis 21, M. Suárez 60 Yellow card: Lema 38, Benítez 51, Barbieri 87 Subs used: Lugo 15 (Lértora), Santiago Martínez 62 (Guevgeozián), Barbieri 73 (Sequeira) Referee: Gerardo Méndez Cedro ................................................................. Argentinos Juniors (0) 2 Scorers: G. Machín 52, D. Batallini 70 Yellow card: Cabrera 23, Torrén 42, Montero 92 Subs used: Mac Allister 73 (Pisculichi), Mac Allister 76 (Machín), Verón 92 (Barrios) San Martín San Juan (0) 0 Red card: Gelabert 6 Yellow card: Ardente 7, Olivera 29 Subs used: Pelaitay 58 (Luque), Aguilar 66 (Maximiliano Rodríguez), Mosca 71 (Carabajal) Referee: Sebastián Ranciglio ................................................................. Huracán (1) 1 Scorers: I. Pussetto 29pen Yellow card: Toranzo 59, Calello 82 Subs used: Solís 77 (Toranzo), Mendoza 82 (Briasco), Bogado 86 (Noir) River Plate (0) 0 Yellow card: Scocco 70, Saracchi 71, Pérez 79 Subs used: Pratto 67 (Borré), Mora 79 (Pérez) Referee: Ariel Penel ................................................................. Unión Santa Fe (1) 2 Scorers: F. Soldano 38pen, D. Zabala 69 Yellow card: Acevedo 65, Bottinelli 78, Martínez 92 Missed penalty: L. Gamba 27 Subs used: Gómez 66 (Fragapane), De Iriondo 84 (Zabala), Vitale 85 (Acevedo) Racing Club (1) 1 Scorers: D. González 15 Yellow card: Sigali 16, Centurión 21, Musso 26 Subs used: Triverio 71 (Domínguez), Ojeda 71 (Centurión), Cuadra 81 (Zaracho) Referee: Nazareno Arasa ................................................................. Monday, January 29 fixtures (ART/GMT) Gimnasia La Plata v Rosario Central (1900/2200) Atlético Tucumán v Temperley (1900/2200) Independiente v Estudiantes (2115/0015) Friday, February 2 fixtures (ART/GMT) Argentinos Juniors v Defensa y Justicia (1900/2200) Patronato v Godoy Cruz (1900/2200) Belgrano v Lanús (2115/0015)